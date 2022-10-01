ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Prairie, MO

semoball.com

Cole Bruenderman’s hat trick leads Notre Dame past Poplar Bluff

A hat trick from Notre Dame senior Cole Bruenderman helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Bruenderman credited his success to his teammate and fellow senior, Will Dodson. “He gave me some good passes and...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 4: Leopold wins in five sets at Woodland

Leopold (7-11-1) traveled to Woodland (6-14-1) on Tuesday and claimed a five-set 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 15-11 win. Senior Caroline Rhodes led the Cardinals with 22 kills, while classmate Hailey Brotherton’s 20 digs led them on defense. Junior setter Rhodie Long led with 31 assists. Leopold jumps into Mississippi...
LEOPOLD, MO
semoball.com

Kelly romps Scott County Central in 15-0 victory

BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly softball team won it’s third straight run-ruled game with a 15-0 win over Scott County Central on Monday, Oct. 3 at KHS. The Lady Hawks improved to 21-7 overall and remain undefeated at home with a 7-0 record. “There were a lot of...
SIKESTON, MO
#American Football#Eagle#The Green Wave#Braylan Cade
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central

The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Raider Madness kicks off 2022-23 Three Rivers basketball season

POPLAR BLUFF – It felt like New Year's Eve at the Libla Family Sports Complex on Friday night as Three Rivers hosted Raider Madness going into the early hours of Saturday morning to ring in the new college basketball year. Both the men's and women's teams were on hand to scrimmage and put on a little entertainment for Raider Nation.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff sweeps Doniphan on senior night

POPLAR BLUFF – The Poplar Bluff volleyball team had plenty to be excited about on Monday as they came out with a 3-set sweep over Doniphan (25-9, 25-20, 25-17) on senior night. "It's great to get the win on senior night," Poplar Bluff coach Aimie Parkin said. "But Doniphan...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
semoball.com

Terrific play of Self and Steward drives Sikeston past Portageville

SIKESTON — The dynamic combo of Heidi Self and Reese Steward led the Sikeston volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Portageville at the Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 3. Sikeston (9-15-2) defeated Portageville (14-10-1) with set scores of 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-23. “[Self] setting and [Steward] hitting from...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
KFVS12

SEMO and SIU move up in rankings

(KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukis are moving up in the world. The Redhawks jumped from 24th to 21st in this week’s FCS poll, while the Salukis went from Number 19 to Number 17. SEMO defeated Lindenwood in the first-ever Game Ball Brawl...
CARBONDALE, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Madrid, October 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
semoball.com

Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023

Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
radionwtn.com

2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
OBION COUNTY, TN

