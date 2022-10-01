ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy?

Upgrading to the Ford F-150’s “PowerBoost” hybrid drivetrain can cost you up to $5,000—depending on the trim you are outfitting. So is there any way it’s worth the money? A brand new PowerBoost may not necessarily pay for itself in fuel savings, but driving one offers other benefits. Can you save money by buying a … The post Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
