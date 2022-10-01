Featured pets — Oct. 1

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Leah, a female boxer, and Matcha, a female cat.

Leah can’t catch a break! She has been adopted from the shelter three times but never returned because of something she did wrong. The reasons she was returned: landlord issues, new baby/not enough time and homelessness. Through all the changes in Leah’s life she has remained positive. She has a great smile, is friendly when meeting new people and loves to play. During the month of October, Leah can become your new best friend for just $50.