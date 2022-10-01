This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool Summarizes Reviews for Restaurants/ Businesses to Save Time for Consumers

Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Drowning in trash: Google opens applications for circular-economy accelerator
Google is spinning up a new, online-only startup accelerator centered around the elusive circular economy. The effort is Google’s latest to help environmentally focused startups grow while potentially hooking them on its cloud products in the process. In the broadest of strokes, the circular economy represents a colossal shift...
technologynetworks.com
Optibrium Strengthens Global AI Drug Discovery Software Operations With Three Key Appointments
Optibrium has announced three key appointments: Michelle Harrison as Head of Strategic Marketing, Chris Khoury as Associate Director of Business Development, and Imran Ghauri as Business Development Manager. The appointments bring extensive AI and life science expertise and will align global business development and marketing strategies to further develop and commercialise the Company’s computer-aided drug discovery technologies. Driven by recent investment and continued commercial growth, Optibrium plans to double its headcount by the end of 2023, including recruitment for C-suite roles.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Meta AI Introduce EditEval: An Instruction-Based Benchmark for Text Improvements
For various applications, including question answering, textual entailment, and summarization, large pre-trained language models have demonstrated excellent text production capabilities. However, most work using language models has concentrated on producing immutable text in a single pass. Contrasting this is the way humans naturally create texts, which is an iterative process of little phases, each serving a specific function. Often, a change is necessary only after a substantial portion of the text has been written, such as when reorganizing or eliminating contradictions or inconsistencies.
Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons
The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. AmazonBefore Amazon, the new director of learning and development spent five years as a manager at Corrections Corps of America.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
salestechstar.com
Cohesity Appoints Karen Egan Chief Customer Experience Officer
Former VMware, Motorola, and Apple Leader Brings Deep Expertise in Software Technical Support. Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, announced that Karen Egan has joined the company as chief customer experience officer. Based in Cork, Ireland, Egan has global responsibility for the company’s customer experience, including Professional Services, Success, and Support teams.
marktechpost.com
Motion TRansformer (MTR): A Novel Framework For Motion Prediction in Autonomous Driving Scenarios
Modern autonomous driving systems rely heavily on motion predictions. It has gotten more attention since understanding driving environments and making safe judgments is critical for robotic cars. Motion forecasting necessitates anticipating future traffic participant actions by combining observed agent states and road maps, which is difficult owing to the agent’s intrinsic multimodal behaviors and diverse scene surroundings. Existing approaches mostly fall into two categories to cover all possible future actions of the agent: goal-based methods and direct-regression methods.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Modern Digital Infrastructure: Accelerating Efficiency of End User Computing for Frontline Staff
Modern Digital Infrastructure: Accelerating Efficiency of End User Computing for Frontline Staff. There are huge new developments in end user computing. How has our approach changed over the last five years? The pandemic uncovered a need for flexibility. We simply cannot have suboptimal experiences. How can we reduce the operational complexity? How do we break down our security needs? What happened when we sent clinicians to their home early on in the pandemic? What did that look like? How were we able to create a remote experience that mirrored in-person? What tools and systems were put in place for accessing the EHR? How did we ensure a good experience when they moved to essentially a new location of care? How does VMware differentiate in this updated environment? The evolution of healthcare is tied to the level of care. If a separate environment is really what’s optimal for the patient, then we have to find a way to support that. It’s what you call a surround strategy. There are displacement strategies but what’s more important to VMware is, instead of just burning your business, they make sure that they’re enhancing that experience and that outcome.
salestechstar.com
PDI Technologies Integrates Age and Identity Verification with Its Offer Network to Help Retailers and Brands Maximize Reach, Including with GasBuddy and Fuel Rewards Consumers
Launch of Deal Hound and new offers integration from Reynolds Marketing Services. Company both included in the expansion of retail loyalty programs. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has expanded its Offer Network by integrating its age and identity verification capabilities. Since acquiring Koupon in 2021, PDI has been innovating more effective ways to optimize loyalty and retail promotions that in turn increase brand visibility and sales.
cxmtoday.com
Omantel, Spitch & Datalyticx Launch Arabic Speaking Virtual Assistants
Companies forge strategic partnerships to develop Arabic-speaking omnichannel virtual agents unique to the Middle Eastern market. Omantel, the leading telecommunications provider in Oman, Spitch, the provider of Conversational AI solutions, and Datalyticx, an Omani-based startup, will be launching Virtual Assistants. It will ensure better customer service and boost efficiency in Omantel contact centres. This strategic partnership to develop an Arabic-speaking Omnichannel Virtual Agent is unique to the Omani and broader Middle East market.
marktechpost.com
Top Real World Applications of Reinforcement Learning in 2022
Reinforcement Learning is a subfield of Machine Learning in which an agent explores an environment to learn how to perform specific tasks by taking actions with a good outcome and avoiding those with a bad one. A reinforcement learning model will learn from its experiences and will identify which actions lead to the best rewards.
TechCrunch
Show, don’t tell: Tips for robotics startups raising a Series B during a downturn
But raising a Series B for a hardware startup can be even tougher. It has simply always been more difficult to get venture investors to fund a robotics project compared to a software-only venture, given robotics’ high capital requirements and the greater risk. However, the climb uphill can get...
AdWeek
Big Spaceship Expands Product, Data and Analytics Capabilities with Two New Hires
Independent creative agency Big Spaceship continues to expand its experience design, data and analytics capabilities with the appointment of Tarirai Chivore as vp, strategy and analytics and Tiffany Vurek as experience director. Chivore will manage Big Spaceship’s research and analytics discipline. With a rich knowledge of consumer research, he will...
protocol.com
How Capital One’s own data transformation journey led to the launch of a new software business
Cloud computing has changed the way businesses operate. By delivering services over the internet on demand, cloud computing enables enterprises to grow and adapt quickly and efficiently, with lower costs and simpler operations than on-site infrastructure. But many business leaders aren’t sure where to begin when it comes to migrating...
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Introduces ‘Make-A-Video’: An Artificial Intelligence System That Generates Videos From Text
Make-A-Video is a new AI technology that enables individuals to convert text suggestions into brief, high-quality video snippets. Make-A-Video advances recent developments in Meta AI’s research on generative technologies. A multimodal generative AI technique allows users more control over the AI-generated material they create. Make-A-Video is the follow-up to that announcement. With Make-A-Scene, they showed users how to use words, lines of text, and freeform sketches to produce lifelike graphics and artwork fit for picture books.
4 Ways to Revolutionize Your Customer Experience in The Metaverse
As well as providing customers with an immersive experience, businesses can use the metaverse to take them on a truly personal journey.
100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what’s next
We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
