Denise Winters
3d ago
Failing health is no excuse to be released from prison early it appears there are two different kinds of laws one for politicians and one for your average person let let him die in jail like any other person will have to many people have died in jail because of bad health.
Reply(8)
36
Sagi
3d ago
Why do people in public office get to come out of prison? No one else gets to? Leave him there and let him do his time.
Reply(1)
24
Donald Smith
3d ago
He's not the only public servant that's guilty of misconduct or federal crime's nearly all of them are especially in Chicago especially the judges and prosecutors and police officers!!!!!!!!!
Reply(4)
10
