Outdoor Notes — Oct. 1

New state records for swordfish, albacore

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has confirmed two new state fish records. Jeff Jacobs holds the new state record for the Atlantic Division with a 393-pound swordfish (Xiphias gladius) he caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City. Jacobs was on charter boat RoShamBo with Capt. Willie Zimmerman and crew preparing to return to shore following a successful day on the water, according to a DNR news release. Just then, the boat’s Shimano Tyrnos 50 two-speed reel, baited with eel and a blue-white skirt, was tugging with what would be the record-breaking swordfish. Jacobs spent the next five and a half hours fighting to pull the huge fish aboard. The swordfish is more than 90 pounds larger than the previous record set in 2021. ... Thomas Bodmer of Poolesville is the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch aboard the charter Top Dog on Sept. 20 as they, too, were preparing to head back to shore after a slow day of fishing. Bodmer said it took 25 minutes to reel in his catch. He landed the record albacore trolling a naked ballyhoo bait. The previous record was set in 2004. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch can call DNR at 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8235.