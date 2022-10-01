Read full article on original website
Penn Athletics weekend recap: Underdog wins and conference matchups on the road
Having reached October, many of Penn's teams are now in the heat of Ivy League or championship competition. Here's a look at how all of the Quakers' competing squads performed over the weekend. Football. Arriving as the underdogs in Hanover, N.H., the Quakers upset Dartmouth on its own field, 23-17,...
From wrestling to football: How Joey Slackman mans Penn's defensive line
It’s Friday night, under the dark sky of Hanover. The Penn football team is lined up against its opponent of the week: the Dartmouth Big Green. On the defensive line, the Quakers stare down their opponents, determined to make a stop. Dartmouth quarterback Nick Howard snaps the ball. But moments into his rushing attempt, he’s tackled onto the turf.
Kantemneni | Penn football ushers in new era with huge win, but concerns still linger
HANOVER, N.H.— It might’ve been a case of déjà vu for Penn football on Friday night. In 1982, Penn was starving for success. The Quakers hadn’t won an Ivy League title in nearly 25 years, and they just finished their previous campaign with a miserable 1-9 record. They were set to open their campaign on the road against the Dartmouth Big Green, a game that many picked the Quakers to lose to the defending co-champions. To the shock of many, however, the Quakers shut out Dartmouth 21-0 and ended up finishing that season 7-3. That opening-day win, and the team's success that season, set the Red and Blue up to win their first of 17 league titles in the past 40 seasons.
This week in Penn sports history: Oct. 2-9
As the fall sports season heats up, we're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments from this week in Penn sports history. Women’s Soccer: Most goals scored in an Ivy League game (6) in 6-0 win at Cornell. In 2008, Penn women’s soccer was hoping to...
Sprint Football
As the fall sports season heats up, we're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments from this week in Penn sports history.
Men's Soccer
As the fall sports season heats up, we're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments from this week in Penn sports history.
How does Penn men’s golf practice? It’s complicated.
While most other Penn teams can practice at facilities located near the heart of campus, golf is a bit more complicated. Due to the absence of full-size golf courses nearby in West Philadelphia, the team can often find itself traveling upwards of half an hour just to access a nearby course.
Riane Lumer | A look into the (Post-) COVID-19 University
As first-year students nestle into campus for their first few weeks of classes, they optimistically experience the most normal semester at the University since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. These students are excited, and rightfully so; there is much to look forward to and notice in the wake of the “post” COVID-19 University happenings.
Visiting international climate experts commend Fossil Free Penn’s encampment, demands
Several international climate policy leaders paid a visit to Fossil Free Penn's encampment on College Green last Friday while attending a conference on campus. The scholars attended a climate-based conference at Perry World House on Sept. 30 and stopped by FFP's demonstration on the sixteenth day of encampment. Those who visited FFP included Kotchakorn Voraakhom, a Thai landscape architect and PWH visiting scholar, Olúfẹ́mi Táíwò, a Georgetown University associate professor of philosophy, and Vincent Pijnenburg, a professor at Fontys University of Applied Sciences.
Brian Kelly Provides Update On Sevyn Banks' Spinal Injury
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise while defining the opening kickoff vs. Auburn last week, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. Kelly added that there no structural issues with the injury which is good news and puts Banks in a similar recovery timeline as safety Major Burns.
Princeton divests and dissociates from 90 fossil fuel companies
Princeton's Board of Trustees voted that the university will dissociate from 90 fossil fuel companies and divest from all publicly traded fossil fuel companies. In a press release, the Princeton Office of Communications wrote that the decision to eliminate all holding in these publicly traded companies is part of its goal to "achiev[e] a net-zero endowment portfolio over time," adding that the Princeton University Investment Company will “ensure that the endowment does not benefit from any future exposure to those companies.”
Penn GSE awards Harold W. McGraw Jr. Prize to three educators, including a Penn graduate
The Penn Graduate School of Education awarded the 2022 Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize in Education to three leaders in education, including a Penn graduate, on Wednesday. The prize, a partnership between Penn GSE and the Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Family Foundation, is awarded annually to educators doing groundbreaking work in three categories: higher education, learning science research, and pre-K-12 education. Each winner receives $50,000 and an awards sculpture.
