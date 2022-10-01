HANOVER, N.H.— It might’ve been a case of déjà vu for Penn football on Friday night. In 1982, Penn was starving for success. The Quakers hadn’t won an Ivy League title in nearly 25 years, and they just finished their previous campaign with a miserable 1-9 record. They were set to open their campaign on the road against the Dartmouth Big Green, a game that many picked the Quakers to lose to the defending co-champions. To the shock of many, however, the Quakers shut out Dartmouth 21-0 and ended up finishing that season 7-3. That opening-day win, and the team's success that season, set the Red and Blue up to win their first of 17 league titles in the past 40 seasons.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO