Read full article on original website
Related
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
HGTV
Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good
Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style
Amazon Shoppers Found the "Perfect Fall Sweater," and It's Up to 56% Off for a Limited Time
If you tend to wear neutral colors in the fall, a patterned cardigan is an easy way to spice up your outfits. All you have to do is throw it on with a simple tee and a pair of jeans or leggings, and you're ready to head out the door. Amazon shoppers are convinced this cute Zesica cardigan is the "perfect fall sweater," and it's on sale starting at $24.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Take a look inside a $650 NYC micro-apartment that's smaller than a parking space — and doesn't have a bathroom in the unit
A Youtube video of a tiny, $650/month apartment with its bathroom in the hallway went viral. The renter, Alaina Randazzo, says she left a luxury apartment and now saves $1,850 per month. Randazzo says New York is expensive, and micro-living allows her to invest and travel. New Yorkers love to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
msn.com
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Amazon Just Announced a New Prime Day-Level Sale — and These 40 Deals Are Already Live
There are early deals on fitness trackers, medical equipment, robot vacuums, air purifiers, and more.
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Save More: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From CostcoMore: This...
People
334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0