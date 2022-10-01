ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nicaragua suspended diplomatic ties with the Netherlands on Friday, according to a statement published by the Central American country's foreign ministry.

The Nicaraguan government took the decision because the "interventionist and neo-colonial" European country had "offended and keeps offending Nicaraguan families," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Nicaraguan officials declared the European Union ambassador "persona non grata" and also said that the country would not accept the new U.S. ambassador, fueling tensions between President Daniel Ortega and the international community.

(This story corrects to remove dateline)

Reporting by Ismael Lopez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diplomatic Ties#Central American#Nicaraguan#European#The European Union
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian men take the long road out to escape mobilisation

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - As soon as Vladimir Putin announced his military call-up for the faltering war in Ukraine, Timofey and Andrey, two brothers from Moscow, tried to book flights out of the country. But by the time they had logged on, prices had already shot up so fast that they couldn't afford the last remaining tickets out.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Netherlands
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

614K+
Followers
358K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy