bocaratontribune.com
The Addison, Rudman Law Group and Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Hosted More Than 150 Dignitaries, Honorees and Sponsors at Reception in Kick-off to the 2022 Boca Raton Mayors Ball
Boca Raton, FL – The Addison rolled out its red carpet to host the VIP pre-reception to celebrate the upcoming Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball presented by The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton. As the exciting prelude to the “main” event to be held on Saturday, November 12 at Boca West Country Club, President Jeff Weber of Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton and Rotarian, and sponsor Doug Rudman of Rudman Law Group welcomed honorees, sponsors, and committee members to a lavish reception at The Addison. Attendees included Boca Raton City and Palm Beach County officials, Ball sponsors and honorees, and Rotarians enjoying “supper by the bite”, wines, champagne while having the advanced opportunity to socialize and learn about and purchase limited “Chance to Win” tickets for a variety of experiential opportunities.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County
October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
bdb.org
140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH
October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
bdb.org
HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION WELCOMES BURK HEDRICK AS PRESIDENT OF DEVELOPMENT
Hedrick Brothers Construction, a full-service construction management and real estate development firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Melbourne, and Orlando has named Burk Hedrick to President of Development. Burk has over 15 years of experience in construction and real estate development with projects totaling over 7,000 units...
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
Stop the presses! We have an update on what the heck is going on with Jeff Greene's towers
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. There's just so much to chat about after what happened last week; unfinished towers in West Palm Beach, new stores at The Mall at Wellington Green, Mar-a-Lago's true value...hmm, what else, what else, oh, and a frickin' unfathomable Category 4 hurricane that has forever changed the southwest coast of the Sunshine State and killed scores of people.
A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.
A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
margatetalk.com
8th Annual Coconut Creek ArtsFest Celebrates Japanese Culture
The City of Coconut Creek and its Multicultural Circle will host the 8th Annual ArtsFest, allowing local artists to showcase their work while educating the community about Japan’s culture. Leo Moleiro, the special events planner for The City of Coconut Creek, has seen the ArtsFest grow from hundreds of...
High-end sports bar scraps original plan, instead moving to new location
A new sports bar coming soon to Delray Beach will get to stay open after midnight. It'll just have to do it someplace else.
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
bocaratontribune.com
Media Components Recognized as a Premier Boca Raton Digital Marketing Agency by UpCity!
Media Components is excited to share that we have been recognized as one of the premier digital marketing agencies in Boca Raton and nationally by UpCity!. Although we specialize in WordPress development, our team takes pride in being able to assist our clients with a multitude of digital marketing challenges. We seek to be your go-to marketing partner, someone you can come to no matter your need. From social media management to SEO to video production, our team is ready to take your business’s marketing to the next level.
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families
Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper.
cw34.com
Affordable housing bond for teachers, nurses other essential workers in Palm Beach County
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Affordable housing in Palm Beach County is hard to find. In November, voters will be asked if they want to approve a $200 million housing bond to underwrite a massive housing project county leaders say will significantly help nurses, teachers, first responders and essential workers afford to live.
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
WPTV
National Hurricane Center monitors 2 tropical waves in Atlantic Ocean
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. A wave in the Eastern Atlantic has an 80% chance of development within the next five days and 70% in the next two days, but should stay out to sea. .
weddingstylemagazine.com
LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON
The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
bocanewsnow.com
Delray Beach Man Arrested For Boating Under The Influence
Said He Was Heading To Boca Raton, But Was Traveling Northbound Past Peanut Island. Eight People On Board Vessel. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a Boating Under the Influence (BUI) charge after he had a challenging encounter with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officers. James Saint Marie, according to an arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, failed multiple sobriety tests and ultimately provided a breath sample more than two times the legal limit. From the arrest report:
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains later this month.
wflx.com
Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
