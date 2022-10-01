Read full article on original website
eastvillagetimes.com
Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades vs Boise State
SDSU announced on Sunday that Jeff Hecklinski was relieved of his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach duties. Two causes stand out when trying to narrow down the reasons for his dismissal. Inside and outside of the locker room, Hecklinski overpromised and underdelivered. In press conferences and in person, he would speak of averaging over 40 points a contest and spreading the ball around the field. When neither of these came about, confidence in his ability to deliver these results waned.
First look at SDSU’s Non-Conference Opponent CSU Fullerton
All-time series record – SDSU is leading 22-10 overall against CSUF. Brian Dutcher starts his sixth season as the head coach of the San Diego State University Aztecs on November 7, when the Cal State Fullerton Titans travel to Viejas Arena in San Diego to compete for the 33rd time in school history. The Aztecs currently lead the series between the two universities, which dates back to 1964, with 22 wins and only ten losses. The Aztecs boast a 13-4 record in games in America’s Finest City, including a 66-56 victory last year.
SDSU makes OC change: Hecklinski out, Horton in
San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke announced Sunday that offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Hecklinski was relieved of his duties effective immediately. “This was a difficult decision to make as I know (Hecklinski) cared deeply about this program and was instrumental to us being a 12-win team last year,” said Hoke in the statement released by the school. “We will continue to work to improve in all facets of the game.”
San Diego Loyal and Orange County SC finish in 2-2 draw
A late stunner from Orange County levels the game in stoppage time to force a draw. The San Diego Loyal couldn’t hold on to claim three points on the road in Orange County. They remain in second place in the Western Conference, and that is where they will remain. The Loyal will host a playoff match when the bracket is set.
