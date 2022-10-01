ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Giving Back Scheduled for Thursday and Now Will Benefit Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian!

The Giving Back event will go ahead this year, despite much of the Suncoast being impacted by Hurricane Ian. In an effort to best support some most impacted by the recent Hurricane, The Blessing Bags will redirect all proceeds from the event to Hurricane Relief Funds, and Hungers End will restock their food pantry for community support and allocate 10% of funds from this event back to Hurricane Victim Funds also.
BRADENTON, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in Tampa

I Ai Sushi is an undiscovered treasure. It doesn't appear like much from the outside, yet the inside is cozy, elegant, and serves delicious meals. They are located in the Carrollwood district of Tampa and provide an extensive selection of Japanese sweets, including those that are difficult to get, at extremely inexpensive costs.
TAMPA, FL
Visionary Blues Star Selwyn Birchwood To Perform Live in Bradenton

Groundbreaking young blues visionary Selwyn Birchwood will perform live at the Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen in Bradenton on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Birchwood recently won the highly competitive 2022 Blues Music Award for Song Of The Year for his original I’d Climb Mountains from his latest release, Living In A Burning House . He calls his music “electric swamp funkin’ blues,” defined by raw and soulful musicianship played with fire-and-brimstone fervor. Birchwood’s gritty, unvarnished vocals draw his audience deep inside his unforgettable tales of love, passion, pain and pleasure. No other band on the current blues scene is built quite like Birchwood’s. In addition to Selwyn’s electrifying guitar and lap steel playing, the other featured instrument is Regi Oliver’s driving baritone sax. The group is rounded out by bass, drums and, for the first time, keyboards.
BRADENTON, FL
Hurricane Ian and Selby Gardens

The following is a message from Jennifer Jennifer O. Rominiecki, President and CEO of Selby Gardens. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it is our sincerest hope that you and your loved ones are safe and out of harm’s way. The aftermath of this type of storm can no doubt be extremely difficult, and our thoughts are with every family affected. Above all else, I am so glad to report that all of our staff members are safe. Many have already asked how both campuses of our beloved Selby Gardens fared during the storm. At the Downtown Sarasota campus, we have a number of trees and branches down, and a lot of debris to clear away. However, we’re happy to report that many of the iconic trees that so many of us love have held up nicely, including the Moreton Bay Fig, Banyans, Bo Tree, and Wedding Oak. Our research collections are all unscathed. Unfortunately, we did lose about 40 panes of glass in our greenhouse complex. One of our behind-the-scenes greenhouses sustained significant damage and will need to be taken down. The good news is that—other than a minor leak in the Selby House—our historic buildings are in good shape. Also, the new construction that is underway for our Master Plan is unharmed. At our Historic Spanish Point campus, the tree damage is more significant. We lost numerous major trees—many of which fell blocking the access paths to the campus. There are hundreds of downed branches and a lot of debris to clear away. Regarding our historic structures on the site, the pergola will need to be repaired, and we have some minor fixes to make to the White Cottage and Guptill House. Overall, we feel extremely lucky and grateful that the damage sustained by both of our campuses is not worse. Both campuses will need to remain closed to the public in order to clear away the debris and further assess damage.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Turtle Watch director Suzi Fox dies

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Suzi Fox, a longtime former Island resident and executive director of Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring, died last week at HCA Florida Blake Hospital. Fox, 65, died due to complications following a fall at home on Sept. 24, according to family members,...
ANNA MARIA, FL
God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team Heading to Florida

God’s Pit Crews Immediate Response Team is leaving to help victims of Hurricane Ian this morning. The team with 75 volunteers is heading to Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, and Venice, Florida to help some of the hardest hit areas with clean up. They’ll also be bringing ten tractor trailers...
FORT MYERS, FL
14 Best Restaurants in Tampa, FL

The city of Tampa is located west of the state, along the Gulf of Mexico. It boasts a rich history that includes pirates, Spanish conquistadors, and Cuban immigrants. Tampa is known for having some of the best restaurants to dine. In fact, it is one of the top vacation destinations in America.
TAMPA, FL
Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes in the Country Club Estates are torn apart, missing roofs and carports. Six catching fire and burning to the ground, two nearby damaged from the flames. Residents in the neighborhood quickly evacuated before Hurricane Ian. They left behind cars, golf carts, and even irreplaceable items,...
VENICE, FL
Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday

County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
Swordfish Grill & Tiki Hosts Annual “Giving Back” Event, and Tickets Almost Sold Out

In case you didn’t know, the “Giving Back” event is happening in October, right around the corner. Every year, the “Giving Back” event is not only one of the area’s most fun events, but the tickets become hard to get quickly. This event ALWAYS sells out; currently, just a few tickets are still available for this year’s festivities. The host of this amazing event is the Swordfish Grill and Tiki. It will feature an amazing lineup of great music, mouth-watering food, and thousands of dollars of fundraising for deserving charities.
BRADENTON, FL
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
