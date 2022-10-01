For once, NFL bettors had their day against sportsbooks in Week 4. Sunday was the first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season for several sportsbooks. SuperBook at Westgate, Caesars and WynnBet all reported losses, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, and that’s even with many books beating the public on the New England Patriots cover against the Green Bay Packers.

GAMBLING ・ 14 MINUTES AGO