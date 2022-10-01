Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football: Gryphons end Bulldogs' win streak
Rocky Mount High School’s football team ended Nash Central’s three-game win streak and picked up its first Big East 2A/3A Conference victory in the process with a 16-7 triumph over the Bulldogs on Homecoming Thursday night at Gryphons Stadium. The Gryphons improved to 1-1 in the conference and 4-2 overall, while Nash Central dropped to 2-1 in league play and 4-2 overall. Rocky Mount used a stout defense that allowed...
Blake Griffin Shares His Initial Impressions of New Celtics' Head Coach Joe Mazzulla
Blake Griffin and Joe Mazzulla crossed paths in college while starring at Oklahoma and West Virginia, respectively, squaring off in a double-overtime game that went the way of the Sooners. In case Mazzulla forgot about it, Griffin's already made it a point to remind him. And while the Celtics' ...
Sportsbooks suffered their first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season in Week 4
For once, NFL bettors had their day against sportsbooks in Week 4. Sunday was the first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season for several sportsbooks. SuperBook at Westgate, Caesars and WynnBet all reported losses, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, and that’s even with many books beating the public on the New England Patriots cover against the Green Bay Packers.
