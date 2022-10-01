Read full article on original website
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in
(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
kmaland.com
Harlan gearing for state-rated district tilt with ADM
(Harlan) -- One of the top games across the state goes down in Harlan Friday night when KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan hosts KMA State No. 3 ADM in a Class 3A District 6 contest. The Cyclones come into the matchup at 5-1 after last week's 54-7 win over Atlantic.
kmaland.com
State, KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central set for district showdown with Glenwood
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA State and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central prepares for a key district showdown with Glenwood this week. The Titans (6-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A District 6) took a brief respite the past two weeks from playing one of the state’s most challenging schedules. Coach Justin Kammrad’s team followed wins over Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola with dominant victories over Thomas Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover.
kmaland.com
KMAland Tennis (10/4): Nebraska City rolls to win over Brownell-Talbot
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City picked up a 7-2 win over Brownell-Talbot in KMAland boys tennis action on Tuesday. Anthony Robinson (8-1), Connor Causgrove (8-1), Nathan Dia (8-3), Landen Clark (9-7), Eli Davis (8-1) and Lucas Nielson (8-2) all won their singles matches while Causgrove and Robinson teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles (8-2).
kmaland.com
Audubon's breakout star Olsen reflects on another big week
(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year. Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers. “I didn’t think I’d have such a year like...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/4): Omaha picks up Summit League sweep
(KMAland) -- The Omaha volleyball team grabbed a sweep in Summit League action on Tuesday.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City looks for back-to-back wins with Raymond Central coming to town
(Nebraska City) – The Nebraska City football team got in the win column for the first time last week and are looking for a second-straight victory with Raymond Central coming to town. The Pioneers (1-5) scored 29 first-half points and pitched a shutout en route to a 29-0 win...
kmaland.com
Creighton's Martin lands second straight Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- For the second straight week, Creighton outside hitter Ava Martin has been picked as the Big East Freshman of the Week. Martin averaged 4.67 kills per set while hitting .581 for the Bluejays during wins over Xavier and Butler. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (10/3): Maryville girls win dual, 6 area Nebraska golfers advance to state
(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls were winners while Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood all had girls qualify for state in KMAland golf on Monday. Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville & Mollee Olszowka, Savannah (43) Other Maryville scores: Alayna Pargas 47, Ainsley Watkins 48, Lauren Jaster 50, Casey Phillips 56. GIRLS: Nebraska...
kmaland.com
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 6): Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia’s Kattie Troxel and Audubon’s Aaron Olsen are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Troxel had a brilliant triple-double performance for the Panthers in their five-set win over Underwood this past Thursday. She finished with 25 assists, 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the thrilling victory. The senior also posted 11 assists, five kills, six digs and two aces last Tuesday against Tri-Center.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
(Sheldon, IA) -- As dry conditions persist, particularly in northwest Iowa, many city water systems have asked customers to voluntarily conserve water. Todd Uhl, the public works director in Sheldon, says they aren’t hitting the panic button yet, but water levels are declining in the shallow wells that provide the community’s high-quality water. Uhl says if water levels aren’t recharged this fall, winter, and next spring, mandatory water restrictions are likely in Sheldon next summer. Mandatory restrictions would limit water use to human consumption, so no watering of lawns or gardens. Last week’s Drought Monitor showed 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or experiencing some level of drought.
kmaland.com
Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Burial will be held following the visitation. Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation. Roland Funeral Service is caring...
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Gerald Stady, 85, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Glenwood Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Michael Baumli
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's segment features the Democratic candidate in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, Michael Baumli. Born in New Port Richey, Florida, Baumli grew up on a farm near Quitman...
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Rusty Black
(Undated) -- For the next month, KMA News presents "Meet the Candidates," a special series of reports featuring the candidates running in key area races in the November 8 general election. Our first segment features the first of two candidates running in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, which covers most of the state's northwest region, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills board faces redistricting
(Tabor) -- New census figures are impacting the Fremont-Mills School Board's boundaries. Superintendent David Gute presented a redistricting map to the Fremont-Mills School Board at a recent meeting. Gute tells KMA News the 2020 Census forced the district to change the boundaries in each of the five directors' districts. "With...
kmaland.com
Gregg visits Manildra Milling plant in Hamburg
(Hamburg) -- Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg made a sweep through KMAland yesterday afternoon. As part of his and Governor Kim Reynolds' annual 99-county tour, Gregg paid a visit to the Manildra Milling Corporation location in Hamburg before sending off a group of veterans on an honor flight in Council Bluffs. During the visit to Hamburg, Gregg tells KMA News he received an overview of the operation, which highlights "value-added" agriculture with further processing wheat and flour into other food ingredients. For example, he says one product could eliminate the need for a heat source when making pudding.
