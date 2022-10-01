Read full article on original website
Monessen hires Motte as new superintendent
The Monessen school board hired a new superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday. The board brought on Dr. Robert Motte to a three-year term, replacing interim Superintendent Dr. Garrette Edmonds on a date yet to be determined. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s...
Balanced ’Dores ground Rockets
Frazier volleyball coach Mandy Hartman knows she has some heavy hitters on her team this season, but for the Commodores to make a run to a WPIAL Class 1A title, balance is a must. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
Man dies following escalator accident after Steelers game
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Pittsburgh police are investigating after a football fan dies due to injuries he sustained at the Steelers game. Officials say the man fell off the escalator at Acrisure Stadium just after the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.The stadium is home to both, the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh football team.
Blessing of the animals in Monessen
Epiphany of our Lord Church in Monessen held a blessing of the animals Tuesday evening. Steve Pawlak of Belle Vernon holds his dog, Hazel, as she’s blessed by the Rev. Michael J. Crookston.
McKeesport schools share plans for ‘Safety Month’
McKeesport Area School District has dubbed October as “Safety Month” and is working to engage with students, staff and the community on safety-related topics, measures and concerns. In a letter to parents and guardians, the district’s administrative team said “McKeesport Area School District’s top priority is the safety,...
Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified
PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
WQED to highlight Monongahela
WQED will feature an hour-long block of stories about Monongahela at 8 p.m. Thursday, including two recent Emmy-winning documentaries about the 1952 Mon City Little League team and the local Wedding Cookie Table Community baking for the 20-year memorial of Flight 93. To read the rest of the story, please...
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
New shooting range under construction in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction of a new shooting range is up and going in Westmoreland County.The outdoor facility is for county agencies to train. The $30,000 project is going up behind the Westmoreland County Prison, according to the Tribune-Review.They hope to finish the facility by the end of the year.
New Kensington-Arnold School District addresses ‘offensive’ video posted by Valley HS students
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The New Kensington-Arnold School District addressed a video posted by students at Valley High School that contained what the district calls inappropriate content and offensive language. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a letter sent to families by superintendent Chris Sefcheck said the video has...
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh school continuing remote learning after student accused of assaulting teacher
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy will continue learning remotely following the assault of a teacher. A 15-year-old student is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a teacher in the building on Thursday. School officials hope to have a gradual re-entry process for student staff and families. They say...
Allegheny County police probe Mt. Oliver shooting; victim found in Pittsburgh
Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Mt. Oliver late Friday linked to a gunshot victim found in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes. County police were called shortly before midnight to assist with a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver. At...
1 dead in McKeesport house fire
A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
Charges filed after man is shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Weeks after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills, police have filed charged in the case. It was back on Sept. 9 that Dante Jones, 34, was shot and killed outside the Exxon Station on Allegheny River Boulevard. At...
Allegheny County fugitive captured after more than two years on the run
A convicted felon is back in police custody after being on the run for more than two years. Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus announced Friday that a Clairton man who had been on the run and was featured as one of the most wanted criminals in the county is back in the Allegheny County Jail.
Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher
HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
