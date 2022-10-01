ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen hires Motte as new superintendent

The Monessen school board hired a new superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday. The board brought on Dr. Robert Motte to a three-year term, replacing interim Superintendent Dr. Garrette Edmonds on a date yet to be determined. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Balanced ’Dores ground Rockets

Frazier volleyball coach Mandy Hartman knows she has some heavy hitters on her team this season, but for the Commodores to make a run to a WPIAL Class 1A title, balance is a must. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Man dies following escalator accident after Steelers game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Pittsburgh police are investigating after a football fan dies due to injuries he sustained at the Steelers game. Officials say the man fell off the escalator at Acrisure Stadium just after the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.The stadium is home to both, the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh football team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Blessing of the animals in Monessen

Epiphany of our Lord Church in Monessen held a blessing of the animals Tuesday evening. Steve Pawlak of Belle Vernon holds his dog, Hazel, as she’s blessed by the Rev. Michael J. Crookston.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport schools share plans for ‘Safety Month’

McKeesport Area School District has dubbed October as “Safety Month” and is working to engage with students, staff and the community on safety-related topics, measures and concerns. In a letter to parents and guardians, the district’s administrative team said “McKeesport Area School District’s top priority is the safety,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified

PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

WQED to highlight Monongahela

WQED will feature an hour-long block of stories about Monongahela at 8 p.m. Thursday, including two recent Emmy-winning documentaries about the 1952 Mon City Little League team and the local Wedding Cookie Table Community baking for the 20-year memorial of Flight 93. To read the rest of the story, please...
MONONGAHELA, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in McKeesport house fire

A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

