ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Balanced ’Dores ground Rockets

Frazier volleyball coach Mandy Hartman knows she has some heavy hitters on her team this season, but for the Commodores to make a run to a WPIAL Class 1A title, balance is a must. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Cal rolls past Clarion, 59-14

The California Vulcans scored on offense, defense and special teams en route to a dominant 59-14 victory over Clarion in PSAC West play on Saturday afternoon. Noah Mitchell and JaQuae Jackson helped lead the Vulcans’ offense by connecting for three touchdowns of 3, 4 and 68 yards. To read...
CLARION, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Rams play to tie with first-place Warriors

For a brief period of time, Olivia Wilkerson stood speechless on the sideline. The head girls soccer coach of the Ringgold Rams tried to come up with the words to describe how she felt following her team’s 1-1 tie with first-place Elizabeth Forward in Section 2-3A action Monday night.
ELIZABETH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

WQED to highlight Monongahela

WQED will feature an hour-long block of stories about Monongahela at 8 p.m. Thursday, including two recent Emmy-winning documentaries about the 1952 Mon City Little League team and the local Wedding Cookie Table Community baking for the 20-year memorial of Flight 93. To read the rest of the story, please...
MONONGAHELA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Mckeesport, PA
Football
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Ringgold Township, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Sports
monvalleyindependent.com

Residents displaced by N. Charleroi fire

An apartment building fire on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street in North Charleroi displaced around a dozen people Sunday evening. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Seniors warned of crime risks

The Women’s Club of West Newton hosted a talk Monday that grappled with the topic of financial crimes that target the elderly. Rostraver Township police Chief John Christner and West Newton police Sgt. Tony Gillingham led a discussion about a type of criminality that is on the rise everywhere.
WEST NEWTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy