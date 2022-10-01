Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall GetawayTravel MavenLigonier, PA
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
monvalleyindependent.com
Balanced ’Dores ground Rockets
Frazier volleyball coach Mandy Hartman knows she has some heavy hitters on her team this season, but for the Commodores to make a run to a WPIAL Class 1A title, balance is a must. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Quick-strike Cougars top Bearcats for 4th straight win
Trailing 1-0 in the early moments of their critical Section 2-1A boys’ soccer game against Bentworth at Myron Pottios Stadium, Charleroi needed to find a spark from its secondary scorers. The Cougars did just that, and 19 seconds later, did it again. Triggered by those two quick goals in the first half, Charleroi pounced for its fourth straight victory and an important 4-1 triumph over Bentworth Tuesday night.
monvalleyindependent.com
Rams play to tie with first-place Warriors
For a brief period of time, Olivia Wilkerson stood speechless on the sideline. The head girls soccer coach of the Ringgold Rams tried to come up with the words to describe how she felt following her team’s 1-1 tie with first-place Elizabeth Forward in Section 2-3A action Monday night.
monvalleyindependent.com
Cal rolls past Clarion, 59-14
The California Vulcans scored on offense, defense and special teams en route to a dominant 59-14 victory over Clarion in PSAC West play on Saturday afternoon. Noah Mitchell and JaQuae Jackson helped lead the Vulcans’ offense by connecting for three touchdowns of 3, 4 and 68 yards. To read...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
monvalleyindependent.com
WQED to highlight Monongahela
WQED will feature an hour-long block of stories about Monongahela at 8 p.m. Thursday, including two recent Emmy-winning documentaries about the 1952 Mon City Little League team and the local Wedding Cookie Table Community baking for the 20-year memorial of Flight 93. To read the rest of the story, please...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport schools share plans for ‘Safety Month’
McKeesport Area School District has dubbed October as “Safety Month” and is working to engage with students, staff and the community on safety-related topics, measures and concerns. In a letter to parents and guardians, the district’s administrative team said “McKeesport Area School District’s top priority is the safety,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Residents displaced by N. Charleroi fire
An apartment building fire on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street in North Charleroi displaced around a dozen people Sunday evening. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport Area School District: Contract OK’d for school bus safety system
McKeesport Area School Board has entered into a five-year agreement with BusPatrol America to provide “a stop arm signal arm enforcement system” on each school bus serving the district. As a result, high-quality cameras that face two directions and use some artificial intelligence technology are being installed on stop arms in an effort to catch people who illegally pass the school buses.
RELATED PEOPLE
monvalleyindependent.com
Seniors warned of crime risks
The Women’s Club of West Newton hosted a talk Monday that grappled with the topic of financial crimes that target the elderly. Rostraver Township police Chief John Christner and West Newton police Sgt. Tony Gillingham led a discussion about a type of criminality that is on the rise everywhere.
Comments / 0