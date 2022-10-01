ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Second Joel Stephens book to be written

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWdwy_0iHfBToL00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – They say legends never die.

And, when that person’s life becomes immortalized in print, his spirit and legacy will live forever. Friday was the anniversary of the late-great Joel Stephens’ death from colon cancer in 1998. He was just 22 when he passed away leaving behind a legacy of helping others and as a model student-athlete at Elmira Notre Dame.

Stephens, who was the 1994 Gatorade Player of the Year in New York State in football at running back, rose to prominence for the Crusaders in every sport he competed in. Opting to play baseball out of high school, Joel was a prospect player in the Baltimore Orioles farm system before his untimely passing. He was close with longtime Notre Dame coach, mentor, and friend Mike D’Aloisio.

Coach D, who wrote a book on Joel’s life titled 5C Hero published in 2009, was in the process of writing a second book on Stephens’ life.

When D’Aloisio lost his courageous battle against ALS this past spring, the book was still in the process of being completed. Anthony Pucci, a good friend of D’Aloisio’s, announced Friday on his Facebook page that he will be completing the written work for Coach D on Stephens.

Pucci was a teacher at Elmira Notre Dame for years and continues to serve the community. He will certainly seek to share more on the special bond D’Aloisio and Stephens possessed in life. A bond that will never be broken. And, without question, a legacy shared that may never be duplicated again in the Twin Tiers.

18 Sports will continue to update the progress of the book as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 10/4

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a 42-yard touchdown run by Newfield quarterback Austin Jenney and a 41-yard touchdown pass from Tioga’s Caden Bellis to […]
NEWFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Gillis earns Athlete of the Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a big game on the gridiron for the Storm. Schuyler Storm junior running back Bradley Gillis is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Gillis ran for 163 yards and had three total touchdowns for the Storm in a 40-8 win against Montrose. Gillis has […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Entertainment
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
City
Rose, NY
WETM 18 News

The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School officially begins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first class for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School (THFBS) is taking place at Elmira College this fall. “For us to pull back the curtain and allow them to see behind the scenes is really important because again, a lot of design schools and fashion schools don’t have enough access, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira holiday parade looking for helpers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays around the corner, local organizations are looking to prepare for their festivities, parades, and community activities. Elmira Downtown Development announced that the annual Holiday Parade will be on Friday, November 25, 2022. EDD is looking for volunteers to make this year’s parade happen. The parade will start at […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports teams up with American Cancer Society

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to help with a very special cause. The sports team joins forces with the American Cancer Society of the Southern Tier to help in the fight against breast cancer. Starting Tuesday, 18 Sports will reveal more of its plan to help raise money in the battle against […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads volleyball sweeps Elmira

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders won at home in straight sets on Tuesday. The Horseheads volleyball team swept Elmira in three sets 25-17, 25-14, 25-23. Kendall Saglibene had seven kills and 14 digs for the Blue Raiders. Shelby Gush added five kills and Kiersten McCarthy had 20 assists for Horseheads. Madisen Jones had […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D
WETM 18 News

Republican Congressional candidate Nick Langworthy visits Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy stopped by classic tile imports, a small business in Elmira Heights to announce his endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Langworthy talked about the state of small businesses in the Southern tier and around the United States. “We have to make it cheaper to do business in […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Residential food box gets vandalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

An adventure with the camera and memories of bad food at Woolworth’s in Hornell

(Editor’s Note: Hornell Sun photographer Steve Harrison is on vacation. But he brought us along with his camera to The Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks) As any adventure starts its always nerve wracking as to what will be needed for the trip. For myself, I am very simple – give me a pair of underwear, shorts, a t-shirt, a hoodie, and I am good for a solid week.
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Where to pick your Halloween pumpkins in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — Looking to pick up some pumpkins for the fall season? Whether it’s for Halloween decorations or making pumpkin pie, 18 News has compiled a list of places you can get pumpkins this October. Included in the list are U-Pick locations as well as local markets. If you know a patch or farm that […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmira Notre Dame#Baltimore Orioles#Als
WETM 18 News

Yartym breaks career goals & assists records at Haverling

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Ella Yartym is rewriting the school record books at Haverling this season. Haverling girls soccer standout Ella Yartym recently broke two school records. The junior tallied her 71st career goal to break the school record for career goals surpassing Mackenzie Smith. Yartym also just passed Smith to break the school record […]
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WNBF News Radio 1290

Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date

After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
WETM 18 News

The Wall That Heals Comes to the Twin Tiers

SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – This weekend we have the opportunity to pay homage to the fallen heroes we lost in Vietnam with the arrival of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) Wall That Heals. The Wall That Heals has been on its 27th annual national tour since March of 2022, visiting 29 communities of our […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 33 Local motorsports update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back and hitting the race tracks to wrap up the summer seasons. Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they give an update on the season finales and track championships for eight of the surrounding areas short tracks. The Overtime crew looks at Chemung, Woodhull, Weedsport, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy