Second Joel Stephens book to be written

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – They say legends never die.

And, when that person’s life becomes immortalized in print, his spirit and legacy will live forever. Friday was the anniversary of the late-great Joel Stephens’ death from colon cancer in 1998. He was just 22 when he passed away leaving behind a legacy of helping others and as a model student-athlete at Elmira Notre Dame.

Stephens, who was the 1994 Gatorade Player of the Year in New York State in football at running back, rose to prominence for the Crusaders in every sport he competed in. Opting to play baseball out of high school, Joel was a prospect player in the Baltimore Orioles farm system before his untimely passing. He was close with longtime Notre Dame coach, mentor, and friend Mike D’Aloisio.

Coach D, who wrote a book on Joel’s life titled 5C Hero published in 2009, was in the process of writing a second book on Stephens’ life.

When D’Aloisio lost his courageous battle against ALS this past spring, the book was still in the process of being completed. Anthony Pucci, a good friend of D’Aloisio’s, announced Friday on his Facebook page that he will be completing the written work for Coach D on Stephens.

Pucci was a teacher at Elmira Notre Dame for years and continues to serve the community. He will certainly seek to share more on the special bond D’Aloisio and Stephens possessed in life. A bond that will never be broken. And, without question, a legacy shared that may never be duplicated again in the Twin Tiers.

18 Sports will continue to update the progress of the book as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.