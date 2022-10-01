Read full article on original website
Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends ScheduledProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher ThomasMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted New Jersey Street is TerrifyingTravel MavenWest Milford, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
Boonton over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Emanuele Caltabiano scored all four goals for Boonton during a 4-1 victory over Parsippany Hills in Boonton. Boonton (7-3) led 1-0 at halftime but was able to get going offensively over the final 40 minutes. Gabriel Lagos was credited with two assists. Parsippany Hills (2-7) was able to total just...
Nutley over East Orange- Boys soccer recap
Jakob Schmitt and Aidan Torres each scored a goal to lead Nutley to a 2-1 win over East Orange in Nutley. Joseph Duca and Adam Ageeb each had an assist for Nutley (3-3-1). Finlay Miruelo made seven saves in the win. East Orange fell to 5-3 with the loss. The...
Girls Soccer: Schueten’s hat trick lifts No. 17 Mount Olive over Pope John
Tehya Schueten had a hat trick to lead Mount Olive, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Pope John in Mount Olive. Julia Klatt also scored a goal for Mount Olive, which improved to 9-0-1 with the win. Zoe Rogan dished out two assists in the win.
No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Middletown South - Field hockey recap
Caroline DeKenipp scored four goals as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Middletown South 9-0 in Point Pleasant and improve to 11-0. Point Pleasant Boro went into halftime up 5-0 before adding four more goals in the second half. Camryn Johnson also had one goal and two assists.
Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
No. 14 Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Abby Odenheimer made three saves to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Rancocas Valley, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (2-5-1) finished with six shots on goal but could not find the back of the net. Rancocas Valley (11-1-1) got goals...
Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
HS Football: Players of the Week in every N.J. conference following Week 5
From quarterbacks and running backs to defensive linemen and linebackers, there were plenty of standout efforts last week in New Jersey high school football. Throughout the state, players rose to the occasion to deliver eye-popping performances and lead their respective teams to important victories.
TMZ.com
Top New Jersey H.S. Basketball Player Letrell Duncan Shot & Killed At 16
Letrell Duncan -- one of the best young high school basketball players in New Jersey -- was shot and killed on Monday, authorities said. He was just 16 years old. Officials in Essex County, NJ told multiple media outlets that Duncan -- a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School -- was shot four times at around 3:15 PM near his H.S. He was rushed to a nearby hospital ... but tragically succumbed to his injuries.
The price of homes sold recently in Central Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 22-28, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Burlington, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 22-28, 2022. North Jersey real estate listings will appear on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Former NJ rivals come together for an important cause
Don't miss an outstanding opportunity to enjoy a night of laughter and conversation while supporting an important cause. Join me on Saturday night, Oct. 22 in Toms River at the RWJ Health Center located at 1245 Old Freehold Road. The night kicks off with a meet & greet with several people you'll want to meet. I'll be joined by sports radio host Craig Carton and former MLB star Todd Frazier.
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
Can’t-miss cross-country meets and what to watch for this week (Oct. 3-Oct. 8)
The cross-country season is rapidly approaching its halfway point, with county and conference championships just a few weeks away. This week features a couple solid meets, headlined by the Manhatthan College Invitational that will feature some of NJ’s best in addition to other top teams around the Northeast. With...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
NJ cop faces life in prison for killing estranged wife, shooting her lover in Jefferson
A Newark police lieutenant has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife, as well as trying to kill her new boyfriend, more than three years ago. On Monday, John Formisano was found guilty by a Morris County Superior Court jury after an eight-day trial and roughly two days of deliberations, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll confirmed late on Tuesday.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast
Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
NJ reports 1,335 COVID cases, 7 deaths as transmission rate continues to decline
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,335 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to decline from last week. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.01 on Tuesday, down from 1.16 on Thursday. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled...
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
