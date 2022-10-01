ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

NJ.com

Boonton over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap

Emanuele Caltabiano scored all four goals for Boonton during a 4-1 victory over Parsippany Hills in Boonton. Boonton (7-3) led 1-0 at halftime but was able to get going offensively over the final 40 minutes. Gabriel Lagos was credited with two assists. Parsippany Hills (2-7) was able to total just...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Nutley over East Orange- Boys soccer recap

Jakob Schmitt and Aidan Torres each scored a goal to lead Nutley to a 2-1 win over East Orange in Nutley. Joseph Duca and Adam Ageeb each had an assist for Nutley (3-3-1). Finlay Miruelo made seven saves in the win. East Orange fell to 5-3 with the loss. The...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap

Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap

Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
PITMAN, NJ
TMZ.com

Top New Jersey H.S. Basketball Player Letrell Duncan Shot & Killed At 16

Letrell Duncan -- one of the best young high school basketball players in New Jersey -- was shot and killed on Monday, authorities said. He was just 16 years old. Officials in Essex County, NJ told multiple media outlets that Duncan -- a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School -- was shot four times at around 3:15 PM near his H.S. He was rushed to a nearby hospital ... but tragically succumbed to his injuries.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ rivals come together for an important cause

Don't miss an outstanding opportunity to enjoy a night of laughter and conversation while supporting an important cause. Join me on Saturday night, Oct. 22 in Toms River at the RWJ Health Center located at 1245 Old Freehold Road. The night kicks off with a meet & greet with several people you'll want to meet. I'll be joined by sports radio host Craig Carton and former MLB star Todd Frazier.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
NJ.com

Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast

Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
NJ.com

