Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long after Packers beat Patriots
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest and afterward. Rodgers even revealed why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over...
Yardbarker
Packers catch a big break week before New York Giants game
New York Giants had injuries to multiple QBs in Week 4. Luck came the Green Bay Packers’ way in Week 4. The Packers did not have to play the New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones due to injury. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary would knock out the Patriots’ second-string quarterback in the first quarter. It appears the Packers will not have to face another starting Jones quarterback at 100 percent when the New York Giants play the Packers in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen reportedly hire divorce lawyers
A recent update on the alleged marital issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen claimed that the two were "staying in separate homes" in Miami as they evacuated Tampa before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week. There's more news on the...
Yardbarker
Commanders HC Ron Rivera explains benching RG Trai Turner
After the Washington Commanders lost five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff in free agency, the team turned to veteran Trai Turner as a replacement. However, after four games, the returns haven’t been great. Turner, 29, missed most of training camp with a lingering quad injury. Still, head coach Ron Rivera...
Yardbarker
Steelers WR Shared A Massive Kenny Pickett Endorsement
There are two sides to quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have three interceptions, including the game-winning pick at the end zone by the New York Jets. But from a different perspective, he completed ten passes out of 13 attempts for 120 yards. He...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
Yardbarker
Broncos' HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon
In the wake of the Denver Broncos 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Mile High City is reeling. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is done for the year, and the guy who's supposed to be the fail-safe can't hold onto the ball. Melvin Gordon...
Yardbarker
Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs
The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Already Learned More Offense With Chiefs Than His 5 Great Seasons In Pittsburgh
JuJu Smith-Schuster has become another standout in the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver factory. Selected in the second round, 62nd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster evolved into a very good NFL wide receiver. He spent the first few seasons alongside Antonio Brown as the team’s No. 2 receiver, before eventually taking the over as the top target for Ben Roethlisberger for a few seasons.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. stirs up buzz about potential union with Packers
With one tweet, free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had social media in a frenzy on Sunday evening. Following the Green Bay Packers’ 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Beckham Jr. took to social media to sing the praises of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and led the team on a 12-play, 77-yard scoring drive to seal the OT victory.
Antonio Brown posts picture with Gisele on Instagram
Antonio Brown was already having a, shall we say, "wild" weekend. Then he went ahead and topped it off by posting a truly curious social media image. The unsigned NFL wide receiver ended his weekend by taking to Instagram and posting an old photo of himself hugging supermodel Gisele Bundchen. That's right, the same Gisele Bundchen who is married to Brown's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate and the butt of everyone's old man jokes these days, Tom Brady.
Yardbarker
Lions considering position change for rookie Aidan Hutchinson
The 141 points the Detroit Lions have allowed through the first four games of the 2022 season are the most in NFL history. After allowing a season-high 555 yards to the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s 48-45 loss, and not sacking quarterback Geno Smith once, Lions head coach Dan Campbell declared that he would be taking a top-to-bottom assessment of his defense and that he would make personnel changes, if necessary.
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett 'is not a head coach'
The Broncos (2-2) are the NFL's most penalized team, averaging 9.3 per game -- an issue that could be traced to their first-year head coach. Denver has been penalized 37 times -- an average of 71 yards per game. "We hurt ourselves," said quarterback Russell Wilson when discussing the seven...
Yardbarker
Bills OLB Von Miller expected 'creature' Josh Allen to be teammate years ago
Since 2018, Allen has become the QB monster the Broncos have desperately needed since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. According to OddsChecker, Allen is the favorite to win MVP this season. Why Denver didn't draft Allen in 2018 is perplexing. Denver had the No. 5 pick and was desperate for...
Yardbarker
Clock ticking for Commanders QB Carson Wentz, whose poor play is alarming
Commanders QB Carson Wentz's play has declined steadily since a Week 1 win over Jacksonville, with his passer rating falling from 101 to 99.7, 71 and 56.7. It’s no coincidence that his substandard play has coincided with the team’s three-game losing streak. It's hard to believe Wentz could...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack
Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe blasts Antonio Brown over Gisele Bündchen picture amid Tom Brady rumors
Antonio Brown once again made headlines when he shared a picture of him seemingly celebrating with Gisele Bündchen, the wife of quarterback and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, during the aftermath of Super Bowl LV in February 2021. Brown's Instagram post went public amid rumors about alleged...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Rams fans becoming fed up with Allen Robinson
Allen Robinson has been a disappointment for the Los Angeles Rams through 4 weeks. The Chicago Bears were ripped apart by the media when they let WR Allen Robinson walk in free agency. In his time with Chicago Robinson was a driving force in the Bears’ aerial attack and overall was an elite receiver. However, the two sides were not able to reach a deal when it was time for Robinson to hit free agency. The Bears acknowledged Robinson’s talent but at the end of the day, they felt he did not deserve top wide receiver money.
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Geno Smith off to historical start to season
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put up a career-best performance in the team’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through the first...
