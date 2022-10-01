ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Packers catch a big break week before New York Giants game

New York Giants had injuries to multiple QBs in Week 4. Luck came the Green Bay Packers’ way in Week 4. The Packers did not have to play the New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones due to injury. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary would knock out the Patriots’ second-string quarterback in the first quarter. It appears the Packers will not have to face another starting Jones quarterback at 100 percent when the New York Giants play the Packers in Week 5.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen reportedly hire divorce lawyers

A recent update on the alleged marital issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen claimed that the two were "staying in separate homes" in Miami as they evacuated Tampa before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week. There's more news on the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera explains benching RG Trai Turner

After the Washington Commanders lost five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff in free agency, the team turned to veteran Trai Turner as a replacement. However, after four games, the returns haven’t been great. Turner, 29, missed most of training camp with a lingering quad injury. Still, head coach Ron Rivera...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Shared A Massive Kenny Pickett Endorsement

There are two sides to quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have three interceptions, including the game-winning pick at the end zone by the New York Jets. But from a different perspective, he completed ten passes out of 13 attempts for 120 yards. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett

Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos' HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon

In the wake of the Denver Broncos 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Mile High City is reeling. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is done for the year, and the guy who's supposed to be the fail-safe can't hold onto the ball. Melvin Gordon...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Already Learned More Offense With Chiefs Than His 5 Great Seasons In Pittsburgh

JuJu Smith-Schuster has become another standout in the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver factory. Selected in the second round, 62nd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster evolved into a very good NFL wide receiver. He spent the first few seasons alongside Antonio Brown as the team’s No. 2 receiver, before eventually taking the over as the top target for Ben Roethlisberger for a few seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. stirs up buzz about potential union with Packers

With one tweet, free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had social media in a frenzy on Sunday evening. Following the Green Bay Packers’ 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Beckham Jr. took to social media to sing the praises of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and led the team on a 12-play, 77-yard scoring drive to seal the OT victory.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown posts picture with Gisele on Instagram

Antonio Brown was already having a, shall we say, "wild" weekend. Then he went ahead and topped it off by posting a truly curious social media image. The unsigned NFL wide receiver ended his weekend by taking to Instagram and posting an old photo of himself hugging supermodel Gisele Bundchen. That's right, the same Gisele Bundchen who is married to Brown's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate and the butt of everyone's old man jokes these days, Tom Brady.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions considering position change for rookie Aidan Hutchinson

The 141 points the Detroit Lions have allowed through the first four games of the 2022 season are the most in NFL history. After allowing a season-high 555 yards to the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s 48-45 loss, and not sacking quarterback Geno Smith once, Lions head coach Dan Campbell declared that he would be taking a top-to-bottom assessment of his defense and that he would make personnel changes, if necessary.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett 'is not a head coach'

The Broncos (2-2) are the NFL's most penalized team, averaging 9.3 per game -- an issue that could be traced to their first-year head coach. Denver has been penalized 37 times -- an average of 71 yards per game. "We hurt ourselves," said quarterback Russell Wilson when discussing the seven...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Clock ticking for Commanders QB Carson Wentz, whose poor play is alarming

Commanders QB Carson Wentz's play has declined steadily since a Week 1 win over Jacksonville, with his passer rating falling from 101 to 99.7, 71 and 56.7. It’s no coincidence that his substandard play has coincided with the team’s three-game losing streak. It's hard to believe Wentz could...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Rams fans becoming fed up with Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson has been a disappointment for the Los Angeles Rams through 4 weeks. The Chicago Bears were ripped apart by the media when they let WR Allen Robinson walk in free agency. In his time with Chicago Robinson was a driving force in the Bears’ aerial attack and overall was an elite receiver. However, the two sides were not able to reach a deal when it was time for Robinson to hit free agency. The Bears acknowledged Robinson’s talent but at the end of the day, they felt he did not deserve top wide receiver money.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Geno Smith off to historical start to season

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put up a career-best performance in the team’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through the first...
SEATTLE, WA

