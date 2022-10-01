Read full article on original website
Jefferson Bluejays On Football Roundtable
(Farmington) The Jefferson Bluejays joined the Regional Radio Sports Team at Applebees in Farmington for the Cole’s Tractor and Equipment Football Roundtable. The Bluejays improved to 3-3 last Friday, defeating the Perryville Pirates 20-7, and have now won two straight. Jefferson started the season slowly, but Bluejays head coach Matt Atley says things are starting to smooth out as the season progresses.
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
Annual Regional Radio Blood Drive – KTJJ – KJFF
Donate in Farmington at the VFW Hall on Karsch Boulevard or at the YMCA in Festus! Receive a t-shirt for your donation, and help save lives!. A BIG thanks to our Media Partners for helping make this event possible!. Cardinal Door – Fenton. Coles Tractor and Equipment – Farmington...
Leanna Marie Moilanen – Service 10/6/22 At 1 P.M.
Leanna Marie Moilanen of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 95. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will be at Hamilton Cemetery. Visitation for Leanna Moilanen is Thursday from 9:30 until 1 at the funeral home in...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
Norma Ruth Williamson – Service 10/5/22 10 a.m.
Norma Ruth Williamson of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 92. Her funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home with burial in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday at 5 o’clock and again Wednesday morning at 7:30 at Cozean Funeral...
Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival this weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival will take place this Saturday. The event has been around, and going strong since the 1940s. Spokesperson Kelly Fortell told us what we can expect this year at the Festival, in additon...
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Dry Weather Expected To Continue
(St. Louis) It’s been very dry across southeast Missouri for the past several weeks, and it looks like that pattern is going to continue. Alex Elmore is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He tells us what’s been happening. Elmore says we are starting...
Madison County Hands Our Chamber Awards For Last Two Years
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce handed our their annual awards last week. The Chamber handed out eight awards with the theme of live, work, play. The awards spanned 2021 and 2022. The 2021 live award went to Dennis Siders, who is the chair of the Madison County Service Coordination board and the Madison County Affordable Housing Board. Dean Stevens took home the 2022 live award. He is the captain of the Cherokee Pass Fire Department, a full time paramedic and the emergency management director for Madison County. The work awards went to Ashley Baudendistal for 2021. Ashley is the deputy city clerk and serves as the chamber treasurer. The 2022 version went to the Cap America company founded in Fredericktown in 1985. Cap America recently donated $100,000 to the Fredericktown schools with a pledge of $1 million over 10 years. Two play awards were handed out. For 2021, Gary Turner from the depot cafe enjoyed the honor. The 2022 award went to J.C. Shetley, who has served on the Azalea Festival Board for 35 years, including 10 as President. He has also worked with the Madison County soil and water board and Madison County Fair Board. The chamber also handed out service awards. The Compassion Cafe earned the 2021 award with Renee Sargent taking home the 2022 award. Sargent has served on numerous boards including the IDA, New Era Bank, Madison County Service Coordination and the National Brain Injury Association.
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
Martin Vogt – Celebration of Life 10/08/22 1-6pm
Martin “Marty” Vogt died September 24th at the age of 66. A Celebreation of Life will be held this Saturday afternoon from 1 until 6 at the VFW Post #3777 in Festus. Visitation for Marty Vogt will be Friday evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
Thomas Robert Cullen – Service 10/07/22 at 10am
Thomas Robert Cullen of De Soto died October 2nd at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in De Soto. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Thomas Cullen will be Thursday evening...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance in Crystal City, fleeing from police
A 48-year-old O’Fallon man is facing several felony charges for allegedly stealing an ambulance from outside Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and leading police on a chase that ended in south St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported today, Oct. 4. Dwane Vardiman has been charged with first-degree...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
