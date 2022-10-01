Read full article on original website
ESPN
United States captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will have role with Ryder Cup team
ROME -- Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year's Ryder Cup, he'll be an integral member of the U.S. team, captain Zach Johnson said Tuesday at the year-to-go ceremonies. "Given who he is and what he's all about, I can tell you right now, I...
GOLF・
ESPN
Touted French prospect Victor Wembanyama wants to forge own path in NBA: 'My goal is to be like something you've never seen'
LAS VEGAS -- Victor Wembanyama's favorite players in the NBA right now are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That makes sense, given that they're both taller than just about everyone else in the league and have all-world all-around games. He might see some similarities there. But comparisons to them, or...
NBA・
ESPN
Cameron Norrie forced out of Japan Open with Covid-19, Frances Tiafoe advances
Cameron Norrie was forced to pull out of the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while out competing in South Korea. Norrie wrote in a social media post: "Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.
Finding their bodies: Indonesian fan's desperate search for family after soccer stampede
MALANG, Indonesia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Andi Hariyanto says he will never watch a football match again after his wife, two teenage daughters and a cousin were crushed to death in a stampede at an Indonesian stadium last week.
FIFA・
Which players have won the most caps against the same opposition?
“Kevin De Bruyne has played against Wales nine times throughout his international career. Has any player earned more caps against the same opposition?” asks Joran. De Bruyne may be bored of facing Joe Allen and friends, but he’s got a long way to go before he beats the record for most caps against a single country.
Soccer-Ajax blame summer sales for record defeat in Champions League
AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam blamed the sale of key players in the close season for their record European loss after being thumped 6-1 at home by Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.
UEFA・
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: Paris becomes latest city to boycott broadcasting of 2022 tournament
Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. It follows similar moves by other French cities, despite France going in as the defending champion. Pierre Rabadan, deputy...
