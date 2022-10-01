ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Cameron Norrie forced out of Japan Open with Covid-19, Frances Tiafoe advances

Cameron Norrie was forced to pull out of the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while out competing in South Korea. Norrie wrote in a social media post: "Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kia Nurse
Person
Lauren Jackson
Person
Diana Taurasi
The Guardian

Which players have won the most caps against the same opposition?

“Kevin De Bruyne has played against Wales nine times throughout his international career. Has any player earned more caps against the same opposition?” asks Joran. De Bruyne may be bored of facing Joe Allen and friends, but he’s got a long way to go before he beats the record for most caps against a single country.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy