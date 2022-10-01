ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

petapixel.com

Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian

Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
tripsavvy.com

What to Know About Visiting Florida in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Sunshine State last week when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Cayo Costa, Florida, leveling the small communities of Fort Myers Beach, marooning residents in Sanibel Island, and stirring up flood and wind damage in Central Florida. Ian made history, in a multi-way tie, as the fifth-largest storm in U.S. history.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biased media hit Florida before Ian

Were Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) not a national political juggernaut, biased journalists would not be trying to blame him for a natural disaster and its largely inevitable ill effects. And if you don’t think that’s what the journalists have been doing in the wake of Hurricane Ian, you need to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota natives living in Florida try to keep their spirits up after Hurricane Ian

MINNEAPOLIS -- Search and rescue efforts continued Sunday in hurricane-ravaged Florida. One of the hardest hit regions was Sanibel Island, where St. Paul Park natives Deborah and Daniel Tilson moved about a year ago. They sheltered in Billy's Bike Rentals warehouse in Fort Myers and are living there for the time being since they can't return to their home on the island."It was really scary with 156 mph winds. We were watching the roof breathe in and out as we evacuated to the second floor because of the flood surge," Deborah Tilson said.With Sanibel Island cut off due to a main bridge...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
FORT MYERS, FL
