'Could Be Months' Before Floridians Allowed Into Homes After Hurricane Ian
Search and rescue operations are still underway in the town of Fort Myers Beach, and evacuated residents have been told to stay out of the area.
petapixel.com
Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian
Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
tripsavvy.com
What to Know About Visiting Florida in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Sunshine State last week when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Cayo Costa, Florida, leveling the small communities of Fort Myers Beach, marooning residents in Sanibel Island, and stirring up flood and wind damage in Central Florida. Ian made history, in a multi-way tie, as the fifth-largest storm in U.S. history.
Hurricane Ian Update: Latest Death Toll in Florida’s Lee County
Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida last week after the historic storm made landfall and unleashed a powerful wave of destruction in the state. Officials are still assessing the extensive damage left by Ian. As more information becomes available, the scope of the damage continues to grow. The storm swept across Florida....
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis defends late evacuation in Florida's Lee County
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defended the evacuation in one county hit on Wednesday by Hurricane Ian, stating that local officials in Lee County, Florida, where the storm made landfall, acted appropriately when they issued the orders on Tuesday.
wuft.org
Drivers are struggling to get through Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Coastal hurricane evacuees who live north of Ian’s wrath are eager to get back to their unscathed homes, their jobs and the lives they left behind. But there’s a problem, the Peace River has crested making their journey home difficult. The river crested two days after Hurricane Ian...
Video shows Hurricane Ian rage over Fort Myers Beach
A video taken in Fort Myers Beach last week shows Hurricane Ian raging over Fort Myers Beach and inundating streets.
Washington Examiner
Biased media hit Florida before Ian
Were Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) not a national political juggernaut, biased journalists would not be trying to blame him for a natural disaster and its largely inevitable ill effects. And if you don’t think that’s what the journalists have been doing in the wake of Hurricane Ian, you need to...
Photographer rides out Ian to capture the storm for others
Chuck Larsen has lived on Sanibel Island for 12 years and until last week had never experienced a major hurricane. The 76-year-old who moved from California decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in his condominium with little idea of the horror he was about to go through. He filled his...
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
Minnesota natives living in Florida try to keep their spirits up after Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- Search and rescue efforts continued Sunday in hurricane-ravaged Florida. One of the hardest hit regions was Sanibel Island, where St. Paul Park natives Deborah and Daniel Tilson moved about a year ago. They sheltered in Billy's Bike Rentals warehouse in Fort Myers and are living there for the time being since they can't return to their home on the island."It was really scary with 156 mph winds. We were watching the roof breathe in and out as we evacuated to the second floor because of the flood surge," Deborah Tilson said.With Sanibel Island cut off due to a main bridge...
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Click10.com
Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
Fort Myers woman pulls gun on women she thought were skipping line for gas, police say
A Fort Myers woman was arrested Saturday after police say she pulled a gun on a car while getting gas.
