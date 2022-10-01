Read full article on original website
WKRG
Faron Brown Jr. of Vigor High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with an outstanding 4.26 GPA, made Honor Roll the past 3 years, a Vigor High School Ambassador, a Member of the National Honor Society and Scholars Bowl. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Faron plays defensive back in football, shortstop in...
Mobile HS football coach returns to work, resumes coaching duties 1 month after spanking video surfaced
Blount head football coach Josh Harris returned to school Monday and resumed his coaching duties this afternoon, Mobile County public relations director Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com. Philips said the school system couldn’t comment further on the issue. Harris, the Leopards’ first-year head coach, has been on paid administrative...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
Man runs onto little league football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a little league football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty towards a child. According to the arrest […]
WLOX
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
Cremains of 13 people found inside auctioned storage unit in south Alabama
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Mobtown Burger Week: Participating restaurants, signature burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.” People can vote once per […]
Man arrested for Linnet Drive shooting was victim in 2021 Ladd-Peebles shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six people arrested for a shooting on Linnet Drive Monday was also a victim in the Ladd Peebles Stadium shooting that happened in 2021. Jakobe Morgan, 19, was arrested Monday along with five others after leading officers on a chase and firing a gun. Morgan was just 18 […]
Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile. Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is...
Alt 101.7
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
Vehicle rolls over, 1 transported by Lifeflight, another by EMS: Crestview Fire
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Fire Department was called to a crash that injured two people Friday afternoon. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 30 off Highway 90 after a car rolled over. One person was life-flighted while another was taken to a hospital by Okaloosa County EMS. Crestview Fire helped the North Okaloosa Fire […]
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
