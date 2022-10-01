ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dermott, AR

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG

Faron Brown Jr. of Vigor High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with an outstanding 4.26 GPA, made Honor Roll the past 3 years, a Vigor High School Ambassador, a Member of the National Honor Society and Scholars Bowl. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Faron plays defensive back in football, shortstop in...
PRICHARD, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midfield, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Dermott, AR
WLOX

Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
WJTV 12

Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Alt 101.7

Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama

There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy