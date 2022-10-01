Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
kmaland.com
Red hot Central Decatur looks for fifth straight win against state-ranked Sigourney-Keota
(Leon) -- The red hot Central Decatur football team meets state-ranked Sigourney-Keota in a pivotal Class 1A District 6 matchup on Friday evening. The Cardinals (4-2 overall, 3-0 district) have won four straight games after dropping their first two contests to open the season. “It’s been a building process,” Central...
kmaland.com
Harlan gearing for state-rated district tilt with ADM
(Harlan) -- One of the top games across the state goes down in Harlan Friday night when KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan hosts KMA State No. 3 ADM in a Class 3A District 6 contest. The Cyclones come into the matchup at 5-1 after last week's 54-7 win over Atlantic.
kmaland.com
Improving Sacred Heart ready for key district matchup with Johnson-Brock
(Falls City) -- A key Class D2 District 1 showdown emanates from Falls City on Friday evening when Falls City Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-1) hosts Johnson-Brock (5-1, 2-1). The Irish have continually improved throughout the season, bouncing back from an opening-week loss to Elmwood-Murdock to win four of their next five.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
State, KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central set for district showdown with Glenwood
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA State and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central prepares for a key district showdown with Glenwood this week. The Titans (6-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A District 6) took a brief respite the past two weeks from playing one of the state’s most challenging schedules. Coach Justin Kammrad’s team followed wins over Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola with dominant victories over Thomas Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover.
kmaland.com
KMAland Tennis (10/4): Nebraska City rolls to win over Brownell-Talbot
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City picked up a 7-2 win over Brownell-Talbot in KMAland boys tennis action on Tuesday. Anthony Robinson (8-1), Connor Causgrove (8-1), Nathan Dia (8-3), Landen Clark (9-7), Eli Davis (8-1) and Lucas Nielson (8-2) all won their singles matches while Causgrove and Robinson teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles (8-2).
kmaland.com
Nebraska City looks for back-to-back wins with Raymond Central coming to town
(Nebraska City) – The Nebraska City football team got in the win column for the first time last week and are looking for a second-straight victory with Raymond Central coming to town. The Pioneers (1-5) scored 29 first-half points and pitched a shutout en route to a 29-0 win...
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (10/4): Heelan boys qualify for state, Maryville takes down East Atchison
(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys qualified for state while Maryville’s girls beat East Atchison in KMAland golf on Tuesday. BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District Golf at Council Bluffs. Bishop Heelan Catholic qualified for the Class 4A state golf tournament with a third-place finish at the Council Bluffs district on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Shenandoah shutters football season due to low numbers
SHENANDOAH, IA — Player safety was the reason given early last week when Class 2A District 8 school Shenandoah announced the Mustangs would be forfeiting the final three games of their season. The petition was immediately accepted by the IHSAA. Shenandoah was assessed a 17-0 loss Friday to Clarinda,...
kmaland.com
Creighton's Martin lands second straight Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- For the second straight week, Creighton outside hitter Ava Martin has been picked as the Big East Freshman of the Week. Martin averaged 4.67 kills per set while hitting .581 for the Bluejays during wins over Xavier and Butler. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
Audubon's breakout star Olsen reflects on another big week
(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year. Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers. “I didn’t think I’d have such a year like...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/4): Omaha picks up Summit League sweep
(KMAland) -- The Omaha volleyball team grabbed a sweep in Summit League action on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Worth County, East Atchison move up in latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll
(KMAland) -- Worth County moved back into the top five of the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Tigers jumped from No. 6 to No. 5 while North Andrew held down their top spot at No. 1 and Platte Valley stayed put at No. 4. East Atchison moved up one to No. 6.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Gerald Stady, 85, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Glenwood Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Burial will be held following the visitation. Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation. Roland Funeral Service is caring...
News Channel Nebraska
Cornfield fire west of Highway 50
SYRACUSE – Firefighters responded Sunday to a cornfield fire west of highway 50 and 34. Avoca and Weeping Water firefighters responded with mutual aid from Murdock and Eagle, Syracuse and Nehawka.
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills board faces redistricting
(Tabor) -- New census figures are impacting the Fremont-Mills School Board's boundaries. Superintendent David Gute presented a redistricting map to the Fremont-Mills School Board at a recent meeting. Gute tells KMA News the 2020 Census forced the district to change the boundaries in each of the five directors' districts. "With...
Comments / 0