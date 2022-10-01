(Council Bluffs) -- KMA State and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central prepares for a key district showdown with Glenwood this week. The Titans (6-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A District 6) took a brief respite the past two weeks from playing one of the state’s most challenging schedules. Coach Justin Kammrad’s team followed wins over Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola with dominant victories over Thomas Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO