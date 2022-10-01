Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in
(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
kmaland.com
Red hot Central Decatur looks for fifth straight win against state-ranked Sigourney-Keota
(Leon) -- The red hot Central Decatur football team meets state-ranked Sigourney-Keota in a pivotal Class 1A District 6 matchup on Friday evening. The Cardinals (4-2 overall, 3-0 district) have won four straight games after dropping their first two contests to open the season. “It’s been a building process,” Central...
kmaland.com
Harlan gearing for state-rated district tilt with ADM
(Harlan) -- One of the top games across the state goes down in Harlan Friday night when KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan hosts KMA State No. 3 ADM in a Class 3A District 6 contest. The Cyclones come into the matchup at 5-1 after last week's 54-7 win over Atlantic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Audubon's breakout star Olsen reflects on another big week
(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year. Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers. “I didn’t think I’d have such a year like...
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/4): Omaha picks up Summit League sweep
(KMAland) -- The Omaha volleyball team grabbed a sweep in Summit League action on Tuesday.
kmaland.com
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 6): Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia’s Kattie Troxel and Audubon’s Aaron Olsen are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Troxel had a brilliant triple-double performance for the Panthers in their five-set win over Underwood this past Thursday. She finished with 25 assists, 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the thrilling victory. The senior also posted 11 assists, five kills, six digs and two aces last Tuesday against Tri-Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Creighton's Martin lands second straight Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- For the second straight week, Creighton outside hitter Ava Martin has been picked as the Big East Freshman of the Week. Martin averaged 4.67 kills per set while hitting .581 for the Bluejays during wins over Xavier and Butler. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
(Sheldon, IA) -- As dry conditions persist, particularly in northwest Iowa, many city water systems have asked customers to voluntarily conserve water. Todd Uhl, the public works director in Sheldon, says they aren’t hitting the panic button yet, but water levels are declining in the shallow wells that provide the community’s high-quality water. Uhl says if water levels aren’t recharged this fall, winter, and next spring, mandatory water restrictions are likely in Sheldon next summer. Mandatory restrictions would limit water use to human consumption, so no watering of lawns or gardens. Last week’s Drought Monitor showed 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or experiencing some level of drought.
kmaland.com
Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Burial will be held following the visitation. Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation. Roland Funeral Service is caring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
who13.com
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa football at a crossroads
Mr. Soundoff Says – Iowa football is at a crossroads, the lack of offense is catching up to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has had lackluster offenses in the past, but not like this, and now the schedule is tougher. John Sears says the days of ‘actually’ contending seem to be...
Football Notebook: Ferentz Comments on Firings
Iowa Coach Discusses Dismissals in Big Ten West
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Michael Baumli
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's segment features the Democratic candidate in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, Michael Baumli. Born in New Port Richey, Florida, Baumli grew up on a farm near Quitman...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, October 3
Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
kscj.com
185TH AIR GUARD PROJECT HELPS WOODBINE SCHOOL DISTRICT
MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HAVE BEEN IN WOODBINE, BUILDING A GIANT TENSION FABRIC STRUCTURE THAT IS A PRECURSOR TO AN INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING MISSION SOON TO TAKE PLACE AT THE WOODBINE HIGH SCHOOL. WOODBINE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT JUSTIN WAGNER, WHO ALSO SERVES AS A COLONEL WITH...
kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills board faces redistricting
(Tabor) -- New census figures are impacting the Fremont-Mills School Board's boundaries. Superintendent David Gute presented a redistricting map to the Fremont-Mills School Board at a recent meeting. Gute tells KMA News the 2020 Census forced the district to change the boundaries in each of the five directors' districts. "With...
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Rusty Black
(Undated) -- For the next month, KMA News presents "Meet the Candidates," a special series of reports featuring the candidates running in key area races in the November 8 general election. Our first segment features the first of two candidates running in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, which covers most of the state's northwest region, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
Comments / 0