(Sheldon, IA) -- As dry conditions persist, particularly in northwest Iowa, many city water systems have asked customers to voluntarily conserve water. Todd Uhl, the public works director in Sheldon, says they aren’t hitting the panic button yet, but water levels are declining in the shallow wells that provide the community’s high-quality water. Uhl says if water levels aren’t recharged this fall, winter, and next spring, mandatory water restrictions are likely in Sheldon next summer. Mandatory restrictions would limit water use to human consumption, so no watering of lawns or gardens. Last week’s Drought Monitor showed 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or experiencing some level of drought.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO