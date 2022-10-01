Read full article on original website
Finding their bodies: Indonesian fan's desperate search for family after soccer stampede
MALANG, Indonesia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Andi Hariyanto says he will never watch a football match again after his wife, two teenage daughters and a cousin were crushed to death in a stampede at an Indonesian stadium last week.
Indonesia leader says FIFA may help fix country's soccer management
JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that soccer's world governing body FIFA may help address management of the sport in Indonesia, having discussed the issue with FIFA President Gianni Infantino after a deadly stampede.
