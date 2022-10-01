ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Which players have won the most caps against the same opposition?

“Kevin De Bruyne has played against Wales nine times throughout his international career. Has any player earned more caps against the same opposition?” asks Joran. De Bruyne may be bored of facing Joe Allen and friends, but he’s got a long way to go before he beats the record for most caps against a single country.
Reuters

Engine parts makers must cross 'valley of death' to reach EV era

KIDDERMINSTER, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Auto engine parts makers eyeing the promising electric-vehicle market are dealing with a severe case of delayed gratification. Until EVs truly take off, engine parts makers face a perilous few years where they must invest heavily in new machinery, while struggling with falling sales of fossil-fuel cars.
