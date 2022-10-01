PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William D. Gibson, Jr. and Armie L. Gibson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for CrossCountry Mortgage, Inc., on August 12, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2016 Page 39596; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 16, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel I Commence at an iron pipe being the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; said pipe being the Point of Beginning for the following described property. Thence from the said Point of Beginning North 88 degrees 09 minutes 38 seconds West a distance of 230.99 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 87 degrees 05 minutes 16 seconds West a distance of 250.65 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 87 degrees 29 minutes 45 seconds West a distance of 75.00 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 87 degrees 55 minutes 05 seconds West a distance of 211.89 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 76 degrees 28 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 75.63 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 80 degrees 54 minutes 03 seconds West a distance of 74.76 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 85 degrees 46 minutes 19 seconds East a distance of 45.06 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 04 degrees 34 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 283.80 feet to and iron pipe; Thence South 89 degrees 50 minutes 55 seconds East a distance of 34.67 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 46 degrees 03 minutes 55 seconds East a distance of 66.85 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 56 degrees 31 minutes 59 seconds East a distance of 60.93 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 67 degrees 16 minutes 43 seconds East a distance of 94.91 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 82 degrees 21 minutes 48 seconds East a distance of 147.16 feet to an iron pipe; Thence North 86 degrees 56 minutes 12 seconds East a distance of 524.32 feet to an iron pipe; Thence South 00 degrees 34 minute 09 seconds East a distance of 231.94 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying in and being a part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and containing 4.30 acres, more or less. PARCEL II Begin at an iron pin known as the Southeast Corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama (said point also lying on the location of an old fence line in 1990); thence along said fence line North 88 degrees 09 minutes 38 seconds West 230.99 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87 degrees 05 minutes 16 seconds West 250.65 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87 degrees 29 minutes 45 seconds West 75.00 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87 degrees 55 minutes 05 seconds West 211.89 feet to an iron pin located on the North side of an old roadbed and Point of Beginning for the herein described parcel of land; thence leaving said North side and crossing said roadbed, continue North 87 degrees 55 minutes 05 seconds West 75.04 feet to an iron pin located on the South side of said roadbed; thence along said South side the following four (4) courses: (1) North 80 degrees 54 minutes 03 seconds West 74.33 feet; (2) South 88 degrees 47 minutes 36 seconds West 150.00 feet; (3) South 89 degrees 40 minutes 40 seconds West 125.00 feet; (4) South 83 degrees 11 minute 52 seconds West 125 feet to an iron pin located on the East Right of Way (80 feet) of Elmore County Road No. 209; thence leaving said South side go along said East Right of Way North 06 degrees 48 minutes 11 seconds West 15.00 feet to a point located on the North side of said roadbed; thence along said North side the following five (5) courses: (1) North 83 degrees 11 minutes 52 seconds East 125.85 feet; (2) North 89 degrees 40 minutes 40 seconds East 125.73 feet; (3) North 88 degrees 47 minutes 36 seconds East 151.24 feet; (4) South 80 degrees 54 minutes 03 seconds East 74.76 feet: (5) South 76 degrees 28 minutes 40 seconds East 75.63 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.177 acres more or less, and intended to be that same property identified as Parcel II as shown on that survey of Larry E. Speaks recorded at Roll 148, Frame 891. PARCEL III Commence at an iron pin at the Southeast Corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 40 seconds West, along half section line, 870.64 feet; thence North 04 degrees 52 minutes 27 seconds West, 43.09 feet to an iron pin, said point being the Point of Beginning; thence North 86 degrees 11 minutes 37 seconds West, 45.05 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88 degrees 30 minute 24 seconds West, 151.26 feet to an iron pin; thence South 89 degrees 21 minutes 49 seconds West, 125.71 feet to an iron pin; thence South 82 degrees 53 minutes 06 seconds West, 125.86 feet to an iron pin on the East Right of Way of County Road No. 209, Grier Road, 80 feet Right of Way.; thence North 01 degrees 06 minutes 33 seconds East along said Right of Way, 356.08 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said Right of Way, South 82 degrees 25 minutes 53 seconds East, 419.39 feet to an iron pin; thence South 04 degrees 52 minutes 27 seconds East 283.86 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above-described property lies in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quart of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and contains 3.10 acres, more or less. . Property street address for informational purposes: 7040 Grier Rd , Wetumpka, AL 36092. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-07341 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 22-07341.

