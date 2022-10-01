Read full article on original website
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Costume for Deadpool 3 in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
Marvel's Avengers Giving Fans Free MCU Outfits This Week
Over the last two years, Marvel's Avengers has added a lot of great outfits, including designs based on the MCU. These alternate skins can get a little bit pricey, but fans can actually snag three designs for free, just by logging into the game before October 8th! Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are each getting a free outfit based on a film from the first phase of the MCU: Cap's outfit comes from The Avengers, Thor's look comes from the first Thor, and Iron Man's design is the Mark V armor from Iron Man 2.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
DC Titans Reveals First Look at Brother Blood in Season 4
This isn't the first time fans have seen Joseph Morgan in the role of Brother Blood, the villain from the upcoming, fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, but today, the official social media accounts for the show dropped a first look at the Brother Blood costume, complete with concept art that depicts Morgan in the suit, with a closer look at concept art and props that make up the "bone" parts of the Brother Blood costume, which looks more like its comic book counterpart than the Scarecrow-inspired version played by Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro in the second season of Arrow.
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Poster Might Spoil Major Okoye Storyline
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next film due out from Marvel Studios, shaping up to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's longest films yet. Clocking in with a 161-minute runtime, the Ryan Coogler follow-up will likely explore a handful of storylines as it sets up the future of the franchise. As it turns out, one of those storylines may have been spoiled by the release of Wakanda Forever marketing collateral earlier in the week.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director on Namor's Comic-Accurate Look
Despite being one of Marvel's oldest characters, Prince Namor has yet to be introduced in live-action. That all changes when Tenoch Huerta picks up the mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month. As seen in the sequel's two teasers so far, the version of Namor that will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look incredibly comic-accurate. According to Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler, that's entirely be design. The filmmaker took to one recent interview to say filmmakers have to "lean into" the source material when developing Marvel pictures.
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Artist Reveals Image of Daniel Craig's Cut Illuminati Character
While it has been months since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first debuted in theaters, elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry continue to be debated about to this day. The film, which took a wild trip through the Marvel multiverse, was chock-full of cameos from surprising actors and characters, who fans might not have necessarily expected to see in live-action. Even then, there's still a lot of intrigue around one of the cameos that didn't make it into the film — Balder the Brave, the brother of Thor Odinson, a character that Marvel might have been wanting Daniel Craig to play. While that didn't come to pass, a new piece of art shared by concept artist Daniel Warner reveals what that could have looked like.
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Werewolf by Night: It Was Kevin Feige's Idea to Introduce Man-Thing
Man-Thing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks to the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise. Michael Giacchino, the composer making his Marvel directorial debut with Werewolf by Night, says it was entirely Kevin Feige's idea to include the fan-favorite Marvel horror character in the Halloween special. "It was...
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Isn't Fighting for Marvel Roles Anymore After Failed Cable Bid
Like a lot of big Hollywood stars, Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang was in the conversation about who should play Cable in Deadpool 2 -- but after years of answering the same questions over and over, the actor says he is done talking to fans and reporters about whether he will ever get a Marvel role. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Lang declined to address fan-casting that pitted him against Harrison Ford for the role of "Thunderbolt" Ross, a character previously played by the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He cited one half-hearted "yeah, sure" kind of tweet about whether he would like to play Cable as the impetus.
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
HBO Responds to Criticism of House of the Dragon Scenes Too Dark to See
House of the Dragon Episode 7 had one of the same technical stumbles that Game of Thrones did in its final season, as fans complained that the episode was too poorly lit to see many of the finer details in each shot. What's even more surprising is that House of the Dragon Episode 7, "Driftmark", was directed by showrunner Miguel Sapochnik – the same man responsible for directing the most infamous "dark" episodes of Game of Thrones – including the Battle of Winterfell in the Final Season.
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
Amazon Studios Head Pledges More Investment in Films and Theatrical Releases
With the recent purchase of MGM Studios, Amazon is planning an increased investment into the theatrical space, according to Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, who recently broke down the company's strategy with Variety. Amazon now has the studio that brings you James Bond, and that's totally separate from the side of the studio that's spending $1 billion on a Lord of the Rings TV show that might or might not ever turn a profit. Bottom line: there's a lot going on, and Salke has here eyes on more than one ball, but theatrical is going to get bigger, not smaller.
