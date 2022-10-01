Read full article on original website
Related
stlucieco.gov
St. Lucie County Announces Revised Fall Pool Hours
The Aquatics Division has announced revised hours of operation for St. Lucie County’s public pools for this fall. The Arthur Lee Boatwright Pool, located at 1211 Avenue M, Fort Pierce, will be open Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. for open swim with session 1 from 1 to 2:50 p.m. and session 2 from 3 to 4:50 p.m.
stlucieco.gov
Brightline to Begin Testing at 110 MPH through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Oct. 17
Brightline will begin testing trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour in Martin and St. Lucie Counties the week of October 17, 2022. Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings. This first phase of testing is expected to take place over a six-week period and along an 11-mile section of track, spanning nine railroad crossings in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, including:
stlucieco.gov
Fenn Center Hosts Special Needs Fall Dance Oct. 21
St. Lucie County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Fall Festival Special Needs Dance on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center. This special event is designed for our special needs community (ages 5 and older) to enjoy a fun-filled evening with lively music, crafts and refreshments.
stlucieco.gov
Sunshine Kitchen Hosts Student Culinary Cook-Off Oct. 25
The public is invited to a Culinary Cook-Off as the Sunshine Kitchen hosts a student cooking challenge on Tuesday, Oct. 25, starting at 10 a.m. for a chance to win a $1,500 scholarship. Presented by the Treasure Coast Education and Research Development Authority, this student cooking contest will pair Indian...
Comments / 0