Brightline will begin testing trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour in Martin and St. Lucie Counties the week of October 17, 2022. Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings. This first phase of testing is expected to take place over a six-week period and along an 11-mile section of track, spanning nine railroad crossings in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, including:

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO