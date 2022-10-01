Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
klkntv.com
Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple believes Nebraska can win Big Ten West
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football sits atop the Big Ten West in a six-way tie for first place after the Huskers’ 35-21 win over Indiana on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple says he believes this team has a chance to win the division. “We’re good enough. I...
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
klkntv.com
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Husker defensive back Malcolm Hartzog named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska defensive back earned this week’s Big Ten Freshman of the Week award following the team’s win against Indiana. Malcolm Hartzog scooped a blocked punt and ran it 30-yards into the endzone to help the Huskers take the lead in the second quarter.
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch shares incredible moment with family following first win as Nebraska's interim DC
Bill Busch had his debut as interim DC at Nebraska against Indiana on Saturday. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 at home. Busch’s defense was able to force 1 turnover in the win. Nebraska also held Indiana to 290 total yards of offense, with 223 through the air and 67 on the ground.
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
IN THIS ARTICLE
nebraskanewsservice.net
Memorial Stadium security looks to curtail bottle-throwing in student section, improve fan safety
As the game clock ticked down on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Georgia Southern Eagles had officially secured a stunning 45-42 upset victory over the Nebraska Huskers at Memorial Stadium. An elated group of Eagle players sprinted down the sideline in celebration and went directly to the south end zone —...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
klkntv.com
How Nebraska’s defense is preparing for away game against Rutgers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has one less day than usual to prepare for Friday’s away game against Rutgers. At a press conference Tuesday, defensive coordinator Bill Busch detailed how the Huskers will prepare for the matchup in Piscataway, New Jersey. “Everything was about competition getting ourselves better...
bryanhealth.com
Lincoln Cyclist Hit by Truck is Bryan Health Trauma Champion
Larry Lohmeier, a Lincoln man who survived being hit by a Ford F450 super-duty truck while biking on the MoPac Trail is a Trauma Champion at Bryan Health. On April 15, Lohmeier left the Capital City for a ride. He was passionate about biking, logging almost 100 miles a week. The Lincoln native specialized in ultra-endurance cycling, competing in races that stretched several hundred miles. On this cool morning, he was heading to Wabash via the MoPac Trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Westside High School student teacher killed in Lincoln crash
A teacher from Westside Highschool was killed in a car crash over the weekend. Ben Lenagh was identified in a statement from the school to parents.
AdWeek
Omaha Anchor Alexandra Stone Leaves Station for ‘Personal and Family Reasons’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KETV anchor Alexandra Stone has signed off from the Omaha ABC affiliate after 8 years there. She told viewers she’s “had a...
KETV.com
'He was so loved': Family, friends remember man killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A single car crash leaves six people dead in Lincoln. It happened early Sunday morning near 56th and Randolph streets. Officers say the car slammed into a tree and five men all died at the scene. One woman was taken to the hospital, where she later...
1011now.com
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
klkntv.com
Scammers target Malcolm residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
Comments / 0