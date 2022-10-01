ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players

Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
Local
Nebraska Education
KSNB Local4

Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
LINCOLN, NE
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
klkntv.com

How Nebraska’s defense is preparing for away game against Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has one less day than usual to prepare for Friday’s away game against Rutgers. At a press conference Tuesday, defensive coordinator Bill Busch detailed how the Huskers will prepare for the matchup in Piscataway, New Jersey. “Everything was about competition getting ourselves better...
LINCOLN, NE
bryanhealth.com

Lincoln Cyclist Hit by Truck is Bryan Health Trauma Champion

Larry Lohmeier, a Lincoln man who survived being hit by a Ford F450 super-duty truck while biking on the MoPac Trail is a Trauma Champion at Bryan Health. On April 15, Lohmeier left the Capital City for a ride. He was passionate about biking, logging almost 100 miles a week. The Lincoln native specialized in ultra-endurance cycling, competing in races that stretched several hundred miles. On this cool morning, he was heading to Wabash via the MoPac Trail.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Scammers target Malcolm residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
MALCOLM, NE
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy