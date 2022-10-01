Fall Fest at the Ridge to take place in Springfield today

Fall Fest at the Ridge kicks off tomorrow at the Northridge Shopping Center in Springfield.

This one-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to their social media page.

There will be a chance to earn raffle tickets and enter a drawing to win a gift basket donated by Northridge businesses and a few of their vendors, the post said.

Food trucks, sweet treats and shopping will be included in the festivities.

©2022 Cox Media Group