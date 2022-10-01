ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Fall Fest at the Ridge to take place in Springfield today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLqRu_0iHf88xX00

Fall Fest at the Ridge kicks off tomorrow at the Northridge Shopping Center in Springfield.

This one-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to their social media page.

There will be a chance to earn raffle tickets and enter a drawing to win a gift basket donated by Northridge businesses and a few of their vendors, the post said.

Food trucks, sweet treats and shopping will be included in the festivities.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Hunger walk to take place Sunday hosted by Dayton-area CROP

DAYTON — Dayton will join several communities across the nation with a hunger walk Sunday to take steps against hunger, according to a news release. >>RELATED: Ohio food banks report record need; Call on State for funding. The walk will take place at Shiloh Church at 5300 Philadelphia Drive.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene

Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest

MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
MINSTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Springfield, OH
Dayton, OH
Society
wnewsj.com

Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Ne Springfield#Cox Media Group#Ridge#Northridge
WDTN

Injured firefighter released from hospital after Springfield blaze

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The firefighter injured while fighting a fire in a Springfield home has been released from the hospital, authorities said. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Crews tackled a fire on the 600 block of Rice Street. Crews were working on the second floor when conditions suddenly changed, forcing the firefighters to quickly leave […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Area drive-in movie theater playing Halloween horror favorites

A local drive-in is playing Halloween horror favorites this October. Holiday Auto Theatre in Hamilton, Ohio, announced that Terror At the Drive-In XIV will begin Oct. 13. It's a popular yearly event, where classic horror films are played on the big screen. The event kicks off with Halloween Ends on...
HAMILTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fundraiser to assist Berning family

SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox 19

Dates set to close and open two Tri-State Costco stores: Report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier. The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Airport offering rides aboard historic plane

XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
XENIA, OH
Daily Standard

The Starlight Drive-In thanks you for coming

MARIA STEIN - On clear nights under starry skies, over the sounds of popcorn popping and soda fizzing, moviegoers at the Starlight Drive-In would watch films from the comfort of their cars or trusty folding chairs. [More]
MARIA STEIN, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy