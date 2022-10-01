Read full article on original website
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military is struggling to hang on to control of the regions it illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation carried out in defiance of international laws were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. That followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham. On the ground, Moscow’s war in Ukraine has entered a new, more dangerous phase. Russia faces mounting setbacks, with Ukrainian forces retaking more and more land in the east and in the south — the very regions Moscow has pushed to annex.
Russian diplomats warn of a direct clash with the West over the US's latest weapons for Ukraine
Biden announced more military aid for Ukraine even as Russia's tactic appears to be to try and discourage the West from helping it.
Americans are staring down increased heating costs as winter approaches
Home heating costs in the United States are expected to exceed usual costs this winter amid the growth of natural gas exports. Natural gas, which is used in both home heating and electricity generation, is in particularly high demand as Europe seeks supplies from the U.S. and elsewhere following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Armed guards going door-to-door: A look at how Russia staged election to annex Ukraine
As Russia's invasion in Ukraine stalls, Putin used false elections to seize 15% of the country and escalate the war against Ukraine.
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa
The leader of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world's most overlooked wars
Trump’s direct handling of records could strengthen DOJ case
The revelation that Donald Trump himself reportedly packed the initial 15 boxes returned to the National Archives that ignited a criminal Justice Department probe could strengthen the government’s case should it choose to prosecute the former president, legal experts said Tuesday. The detail was included in Monday reporting from...
