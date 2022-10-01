Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Week 8 predictions: Pelham gets Game of the Week, others locked in for big region games
Week 8 record: 7-5 Overall record: 52-19 Time is ticking away on the 2022 football season with four weeks left in the regular season and three weeks of region play remaining, which makes this week an important one for local teams as they continue their battle for the playoffs and region championships.
Shelby Reporter
Jaguars fall to Rebels in a close five-set match
HOOVER – Spain Park had a tough match against the Vestavia Hills Rebels on Thursday, Sept 29. Despite the Jaguar’s best efforts, the Rebels defeated Spain Park 3-2. Spain Park started the first set of the match strong against Vestavia Hills with the Jaguars winning with a 10-point lead over the Rebels. The first set ended with the Jaguars winning 25-15.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 8
On this week’s show, we break down our Game of the Week between Pelham and Benjamin Russell, as well as the rest of the big region matchups featuring local teams this Thursday and Friday night. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 41:10 mark.
SEC Shorts Misses Opportunity to Include Alabama
Skit based on phoning in for miracles misses chance to show Tide when game cut to 28-23
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
Shelby Reporter
THS wins 2022 College Success Award for third year in a row
ALABASTER – Thompson High School recently won the 2022 College Success Award, making this the third consecutive year for the recognition. “We are very proud to have captured this accolade yet again,” said Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers. “It speaks to the quality of teaching and learning we have in place across Alabaster City Schools and our ultimate goal of graduating students and preparing them for success beyond their K-12 experience.”
Shelby Reporter
UM and Trenholm State enter into student transfer partnership
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo signed a transfer agreement with Trenholm State Community College Tuesday, Sept. 27, marking its sixth ContinuUM Transfer Pathway Program partnership with community colleges throughout the state. The partnership begins immediately. “It’s great to have a new partnership with Trenholm State,” Dr. John W....
Shelby Reporter
Pelham honors its teachers with Panther Pride awards
PELHAM – Pelham City Schools honored its top educators recently with one of the top universities in the country also weighing in on the matter. Four staff members of Pelham City Schools were selected as recipients of the Panther Pride award and honored through the Board of Education. Michelle...
Village Living
MBHS grad completes Navy training
Thomas Butrus recently completed his Plebe summer at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He was one over 16,000 applicants for the Class of 2026 and one of 1,200 who were accepted. Butrus, a graduate of Mountain Brook High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of...
Shelby Reporter
Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing
SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings. Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche. Spain Park High...
Shelby Reporter
First Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo coming to Chelsea
CHELSEA – The first ever Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo is coming to Chelsea this month. Taking place on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo will be held in Chelsea and will be located at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Shelby Reporter
UM to feature ‘Ugly Lies the Bone’ play about wounded veteran using VR treatment
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo Department of Theatre is presenting “Ugly Lies the Bone,” a play originally written by award-winning playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, and directed locally by Dr. Bart Pitchford, assistant professor of theatre history and directing at UM. The play will be held at the...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea High School holds candle fundraiser
CHELSEA – Locals can show their Hornet pride and support Chelsea High School by purchasing fragrant candles during a fundraiser running until Sunday, Oct. 9. Reverie Custom Creations has partnered with Chelsea High School to provide custom candles in support of teachers. “I call it a custom candle fundraiser...
wvtm13.com
George Washington Carver High School band has its first-ever Hispanic drum major
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In our Hispanic Heritage Month highlight, WVTM 13 introduces you to Gustavo Garcia Perez, the first Hispanic student to lead George W. Carver High School's marching band. Learn more in the video above.
Shelby Reporter
Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival
ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages. Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is...
Photos: Crashes, competition at Talladega Superspeedway 2022 YellaWood 500
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens 2nd location in Vestavia Hills [PHOTOS]
Vestavia Hills, you hit the jackpot. Nothing beats eating one-of-a-kind pizza, playing classic video games like Frogger, Mario Brothers and Ms. Pacman or just hanging out with friends watching football. You’ve got all of this and more at the new 2nd location of Davenport’s Pizza Palace. Welcome to...
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
