ALABASTER – Thompson High School recently won the 2022 College Success Award, making this the third consecutive year for the recognition. “We are very proud to have captured this accolade yet again,” said Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers. “It speaks to the quality of teaching and learning we have in place across Alabaster City Schools and our ultimate goal of graduating students and preparing them for success beyond their K-12 experience.”

ALABASTER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO