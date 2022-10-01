ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior, AL

Shelby Reporter

Jaguars fall to Rebels in a close five-set match

HOOVER – Spain Park had a tough match against the Vestavia Hills Rebels on Thursday, Sept 29. Despite the Jaguar’s best efforts, the Rebels defeated Spain Park 3-2. Spain Park started the first set of the match strong against Vestavia Hills with the Jaguars winning with a 10-point lead over the Rebels. The first set ended with the Jaguars winning 25-15.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 8

On this week’s show, we break down our Game of the Week between Pelham and Benjamin Russell, as well as the rest of the big region matchups featuring local teams this Thursday and Friday night. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 41:10 mark.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

THS wins 2022 College Success Award for third year in a row

ALABASTER – Thompson High School recently won the 2022 College Success Award, making this the third consecutive year for the recognition. “We are very proud to have captured this accolade yet again,” said Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers. “It speaks to the quality of teaching and learning we have in place across Alabaster City Schools and our ultimate goal of graduating students and preparing them for success beyond their K-12 experience.”
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

UM and Trenholm State enter into student transfer partnership

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo signed a transfer agreement with Trenholm State Community College Tuesday, Sept. 27, marking its sixth ContinuUM Transfer Pathway Program partnership with community colleges throughout the state. The partnership begins immediately. “It’s great to have a new partnership with Trenholm State,” Dr. John W....
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham honors its teachers with Panther Pride awards

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools honored its top educators recently with one of the top universities in the country also weighing in on the matter. Four staff members of Pelham City Schools were selected as recipients of the Panther Pride award and honored through the Board of Education. Michelle...
PELHAM, AL
Village Living

MBHS grad completes Navy training

Thomas Butrus recently completed his Plebe summer at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He was one over 16,000 applicants for the Class of 2026 and one of 1,200 who were accepted. Butrus, a graduate of Mountain Brook High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Shelby Reporter

Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing

SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings. Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche. Spain Park High...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

First Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo coming to Chelsea

CHELSEA – The first ever Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo is coming to Chelsea this month. Taking place on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo will be held in Chelsea and will be located at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea High School holds candle fundraiser

CHELSEA – Locals can show their Hornet pride and support Chelsea High School by purchasing fragrant candles during a fundraiser running until Sunday, Oct. 9. Reverie Custom Creations has partnered with Chelsea High School to provide custom candles in support of teachers. “I call it a custom candle fundraiser...
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival

ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages. Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is...
ALABASTER, AL
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

