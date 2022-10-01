ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

laptopmag.com

Pixel 7 will make me ditch my iPhone — on one condition

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro shouldn’t have a hard time flying off shelves. From riding on the coattails of the successful revamp of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to throwing open the doors on what we can expect from the next Android flagship phones, Google is making a convincing case for iPhone (and Android) owners to make the switch to Pixel — now more than ever.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Samsung’s Offering Huge Savings in All Categories Right Now

If you’re in need of any new tech right now, head to Samsung: The brand is offering significant deals on products across all categories right now during the Discover Samsung event. You’ll find everything from heavily discounted TVs, soundbars, and appliances to deals on smartphones, headphones, and tablets. Deals run now through September 18.  Buy Samsung Discover Deals Samsung This Samsung sale includes both limited-time daily deals and longer deals that last through the week, so make sure to check daily for new items. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals worth taking advantage of right now. Just be sure...
laptopmag.com

Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals 2022: Fall preview

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals will help frugal shoppers get a jump-start on their holiday gift list. While Black Friday is generally viewed as the holiday shopping season kick-off, this year is different. Amazon and just about every other retailer are offering holiday deals in October. In response...
laptopmag.com

Yawn! Pixel Watch unboxing photos leaked on Reddit looks boring— do you agree?

A naughty Reddit user with the moniker "Suckmyn00dle" revealed unboxing photos of the Pixel Watch ahead of the Oct. 6 Google event. The leak isn't a total shocker because Google gave us a glimpse of its first smartwatch at the I/O keynote, but the photos give us a new perspective on its sleek, svelte form factor.
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
Apple
laptopmag.com

HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch (2022) review

Excellent build quality meets stylish design with a dash of performance that makes the HP Spectre x360 13.5 a 2-in-1 laptop champ, but it comes with a steep price tag.
laptopmag.com

Xiaomi 12T vs Xiaomi 12T Pro: What are the differences?

Xiaomi revealed its all-new Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, and while they boast an identical design and the same 120Hz AMOLED display, there are a few differences that make each Android phone stand apart. The 12T series is a step up over the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro,...
laptopmag.com

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset review

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 offers a quality soundscape packed into a $50 headset. If you can look past the coarse bass and occasionally uncomfortable design, you could save hundreds of bucks and come out satisfied. Pros. +. Crisp audio quality. +. Can get quite loud. +. Inexpensive. +. Lightweight.
laptopmag.com

Xiaomi 12T Pro hands-on impressions: Supercharged with a 200MP camera

Early impressions of the Xiaomi 12T Pro are encouraging! This is a smartphone priced to target the mid-range, but with specs that are well above its cost. No Android 13 commitment (yet) The Xiaomi 12T Pro has arrived, featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, ridiculously...
laptopmag.com

Prime Early Access Sale preview: Save $420 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best smartphones to release this year. Thanks to a premature holiday deal, you can save big on this powerful producitivity phablet. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, it costs $1,919, so that's a whopping $420 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this unlocked smartphone.
BGR.com

AirPods and Beats production will begin its shift to India

As Apple pushes to diversify its supply chain outside China, the Cupertino company has asked its partners to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India. While this is a first for the country, it happens at a moment that India is already producing the new iPhone models while previously it would only make older iterations of the iPhone.
laptopmag.com

8 of the best Windows 11 features you’re probably not using

Windows 11 is approaching its first birthday and whether you made the free upgrade to Windows 11 or had it come pre-installed on a new laptop, you may still not be using all of Windows 11 best features. We’ve already shown you some of the handy Windows 11 tricks that we use and some of the built-in Windows 11 tools that make our lives easier, but there are always more.
