Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
Pixel 7 will make me ditch my iPhone — on one condition
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro shouldn’t have a hard time flying off shelves. From riding on the coattails of the successful revamp of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to throwing open the doors on what we can expect from the next Android flagship phones, Google is making a convincing case for iPhone (and Android) owners to make the switch to Pixel — now more than ever.
laptopmag.com
Apple October event is unlikely — but iPad Pro 2022, MacBook Pro M2 Pro still expected
While the MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch, along with the new iPad Pro with M2, are expected to be unveiled in October, a new tip suggests that it won't be at an Apple event — but they are still "highly likely to launch." From oft-reliable analyst Mark Gurman...
laptopmag.com
Xiaomi Redmi Pad first look: An Android tablet that gets the price right
Xiaomi reveals its new Redmi Pad, and Android tablet with an affordable price tag, 8,000mAh battery capacity, and smooth 10.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's no iPad Pro, but does it need to be with a £269 price tag?. Available in the U.K. soon, the Redmi Pad...
RS Recommends: Samsung’s Offering Huge Savings in All Categories Right Now
If you’re in need of any new tech right now, head to Samsung: The brand is offering significant deals on products across all categories right now during the Discover Samsung event. You’ll find everything from heavily discounted TVs, soundbars, and appliances to deals on smartphones, headphones, and tablets. Deals run now through September 18. Buy Samsung Discover Deals Samsung This Samsung sale includes both limited-time daily deals and longer deals that last through the week, so make sure to check daily for new items. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals worth taking advantage of right now. Just be sure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 7 leaks show small but impactful updates — is it enough to beat iPhone 14?
Over the weekend, more Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro details have leaked — showing some important iterative developments that could make these two of the best phones you can buy. As you can read in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, these flagship slabs pack incredible cameras,...
laptopmag.com
Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals 2022: Fall preview
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals will help frugal shoppers get a jump-start on their holiday gift list. While Black Friday is generally viewed as the holiday shopping season kick-off, this year is different. Amazon and just about every other retailer are offering holiday deals in October. In response...
laptopmag.com
Yawn! Pixel Watch unboxing photos leaked on Reddit looks boring— do you agree?
A naughty Reddit user with the moniker "Suckmyn00dle" revealed unboxing photos of the Pixel Watch ahead of the Oct. 6 Google event. The leak isn't a total shocker because Google gave us a glimpse of its first smartwatch at the I/O keynote, but the photos give us a new perspective on its sleek, svelte form factor.
NFL・
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch (2022) review
Excellent build quality meets stylish design with a dash of performance that makes the HP Spectre x360 13.5 a 2-in-1 laptop champ, but it comes with a steep price tag.
laptopmag.com
Pixel Watch leak shows all — strap styles, watch faces and more
Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel Watch at its Made by Google October event this week, but we may have already seen a sneak peek at its collection of strap styles, watch faces, and color options thanks to a new leak — along with a few details.
laptopmag.com
Logitech just sneakily increased the price of some peripherals — here’s what you’ll be paying more for
Without saying a word, Logitech just increased the price of some of its peripherals over the past few days — making it more difficult for you to buy in the midst of a cost of living crisis. What else can I say about this, except for it being a...
laptopmag.com
Xiaomi 12T vs Xiaomi 12T Pro: What are the differences?
Xiaomi revealed its all-new Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, and while they boast an identical design and the same 120Hz AMOLED display, there are a few differences that make each Android phone stand apart. The 12T series is a step up over the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro,...
laptopmag.com
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset review
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 offers a quality soundscape packed into a $50 headset. If you can look past the coarse bass and occasionally uncomfortable design, you could save hundreds of bucks and come out satisfied. Pros. +. Crisp audio quality. +. Can get quite loud. +. Inexpensive. +. Lightweight.
laptopmag.com
Xiaomi 12T Pro hands-on impressions: Supercharged with a 200MP camera
Early impressions of the Xiaomi 12T Pro are encouraging! This is a smartphone priced to target the mid-range, but with specs that are well above its cost. No Android 13 commitment (yet) The Xiaomi 12T Pro has arrived, featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, ridiculously...
laptopmag.com
Prime Early Access Sale preview: Save $420 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best smartphones to release this year. Thanks to a premature holiday deal, you can save big on this powerful producitivity phablet. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, it costs $1,919, so that's a whopping $420 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this unlocked smartphone.
AirPods and Beats production will begin its shift to India
As Apple pushes to diversify its supply chain outside China, the Cupertino company has asked its partners to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India. While this is a first for the country, it happens at a moment that India is already producing the new iPhone models while previously it would only make older iterations of the iPhone.
laptopmag.com
8 of the best Windows 11 features you’re probably not using
Windows 11 is approaching its first birthday and whether you made the free upgrade to Windows 11 or had it come pre-installed on a new laptop, you may still not be using all of Windows 11 best features. We’ve already shown you some of the handy Windows 11 tricks that we use and some of the built-in Windows 11 tools that make our lives easier, but there are always more.
laptopmag.com
This PC to phone transfer method is so easy — why didn't anyone tell me about it?
Forget Google Drive, USB-C cables, flash drives and labyrinthine third-party apps! There's a much easier way to transfer photos, documents, and videos from your PC to phone — it's a wireless, lightning-fast method, too. You may have heard of Phone Link, a Windows app that lets you pair your...
Comments / 0