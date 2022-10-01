Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Oct. 4): Julia Traynor, Sarah Steinman lift Upper Perkiomen field hockey over Upper Merion
Julia Traynor and Sarah Steinman each scored twice for Upper Perk in a PAC Frontier Division match on Monday. Ella Menke (assisted by Ashley Evitts) and Rylie McGrath scored for the Vikings. Pottsgrove 6, Pottstown 0. The Falcons defeated visiting Pottstown Tuesday in a PAC Frontier Division contest. Goals were...
papreplive.com
Kennett pulls off lopsided upset win over Downingtown West
DOWNINGTOWN >> Playing soccer in wet, rainy and cold conditions is vastly different from a dry field, and adjustments must be made. And on Tuesday at DiSerafino Stadium, the visiting Kennett boys made those adjustments, and walked away with an impressive 4-1 triumph over slumping Downingtown West. It also didn’t hurt that the Blue Demons had the proper mindset to pull off a rare lopsided upset.
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II girls volleyball outlasts Upper Merion in four sets, remains undefeated
ROYERSFORD >> In a hyped-up match between Pioneer Athletic Conference heavy-hitters, Pope John Paul II versus Upper Merion came just as advertised. The air had the feel of a PAC final preview and both teams traded blows while vying for divisional control. Upon dropping the first set, the Golden Panthers took the following three, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 over the Vikings to remain undefeated this fall.
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Phoenixville aiming for bigger goals after early setbacks
It’s hard to imagine a more deflating start to the 2022 season than Phoenixville’s. The team saw one of their big goals for the year – beating Great Valley for the first time in a decade – fade away in a late Patriots comeback. What’s worse, after the game the Phantoms found out they’d lost quarterback Ty Romance for the season due to injury.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford girls volleyball plays first five-setter this season, fends off comeback from Boyertown
BOYERTOWN >> Boyertown hadn’t just closed the gap. It was well within closing distance. Against Spring-Ford, the Bears were just three points away from pulling off a comeback that would’ve shaken up the PAC Liberty. A four-point run in the fifth set gave Boyertown a 12-11 advantage over the Rams.
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 3): Crowley helps Wissahickon field hockey hold off Springfield Twp.
Wissahickon 5, Springfield Twp. 1: Kendall Crowley scored two goals, including one in the first quarter to start the scoring, as the Trojans won big on Monday. Caroline Kirkpatrick, Ella Hummel and Kayla Mullin also scored for the Trojans. Ella Hummel added two assists for Wiss, while Angela Eder scored off an Emma Yoder assist for Springfield. Meredith Walsh and Ava Fell combined for two saves in net for the Trojans. Kennedy Braddock and Grace Bell combined for 11 saves in net for the Spartans.
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Grace Li wins District 1 singles championship
Unionville’s Grace Li reached the District 1 Class 3A singles championship for the second straight year. This time, the result was the one she wished for. The Unionville junior and No. 1 seed capped her run through the District 1 singles tournament without dropping a set, downing Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina in the final, 7-5, 6-0, on Saturday the Springfield YMCA.
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup: Top-ranked Lower Merion boys soccer team aces 9th opponent
The Lower Merion High School boys soccer team (11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the PIAA District 1 4A division as of Oct. 4) posted its ninth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win against Radnor Sept. 29. With about 15 minutes to go in the first half, LM senior Sam Nyenka scored the first goal with a penalty kick. With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Aces scored again when senior Simon Rosen slotted a ball past the Radnor goalkeeper off a good pass from senior Joaquin Jenkins. The Aces were anchored in defense by junior goalkeeper Crosby Johnson, who had four saves. The Aces have outscored their opponents this season 48-2. The LM girls soccer team (11-1 and ranked No. 3 in the District 1 4A division as of Oct. 4) defeated Radnor, 1-0, Sept. 29. Grace Downey scored the lone goal of the game. The Aces’ defense, led by Sadie Cohen, Casey Forman, Abby Braslow and Alex Dore, helped secure the win. Kate Cantu was spectacular in goal, making key saves in the closing moments to preserve the shutout. The Aces, who have outscored their opponents 42-9, were scheduled to face No. 1 ranked Conestoga (11-0) Oct. 6.
papreplive.com
Ava Jones scores hat trick, Souderton gets back on track with win over Council Rock South
FRANCONIA >> It was a cold and wet night at Souderton Monday but that did little to bother Ava Jones. “I love playing in the rain,” she said. “It’s so much more fun I feel like. I know it’s harder, it’s a challenge but we worked through it and we won.”
papreplive.com
Villa Maria volleyball outlasts Mount St. Joe’s in three close sets
Springfield >> Villa Maria Academy’s win against host Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday was a close battle between two strong volleyball teams that was a lot closer than the 3-0 score indicated. All three sets – 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 – were nip-and-tuck affairs in which the Hurricanes won with...
papreplive.com
Springside Chestnut Hill’s Bella Brown earns Manion/Crescenz Award
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy senior Bella Brown is one of two recipients of the 2022 First Lieutenant Travis Manion & Corporal Michael Crescenz Award. The award will be presented by members of the Manion and Crescenz families at halftime of the Army-Navy Cup Friday at Subaru Park. The service academies meet for their 11th annual men’s soccer game at 7 p.m. in Chester.
papreplive.com
Daily Local News: Local Roundup
In crosstown rivalry action, West Chester Rustin blanked West Chester East 3-0 in a Ches-Mont girls’ soccer match on Monday. The Golden Knights’ goals were by Amelia Foore, Ellie Keefer and Sarah Johnston. Rustin goaltenders Morgan O’Donnell and Erika Seelus combined to notch the shutout in wet conditions.
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Provides Update On Sevyn Banks' Spinal Injury
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise while defining the opening kickoff vs. Auburn last week, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. Kelly added that there no structural issues with the injury which is good news and puts Banks in a similar recovery timeline as safety Major Burns.
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Downingtown East High School Grad Makes Young Innovators List
Nick Swink is a graduate from Downingtown East High School and Temple University. A Malvern-based cybersecurity consultant is making a name for himself. 23-year-old Nick Swink has earned his spot in Philadelphia Business Journal’s Inno Under 25 list, writes Rachel Ravina. The Temple University and East Downingtown High School...
With Bishop McDevitt High School Gone from Wyncote, Its Memorable Faculty Is Fading as Well
Thomas McNutt, a long-term teacher at and champion of the now-closed Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, has passed at the age of 97. Kristen A. Graham covered the dousing of his stage light for The Philadelphia Inquirer. McNutt, originally from Phila., set out to be a priest. He earned a...
See Which 7 Private Delco High Schools Made Top 50 in PA for 2023
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
NBC Sports
Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex
The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year", 170,000 square foot sports complex on the Chester waterfront, the team said in a release Tuesday, that will bring the organization's academies into one central location alongside their home stadium Subaru Park.
A Heartfelt Reunion: Soldier Surprises Son at Drexel Hill Middle School
Nick Meehan reunited with his son, Nathan at Drexel Hill Middle School.Image via the Upper Darby School District. Nick Meehan was teaching business at Upper Darby High School when he was summoned abroad.
