The Missouri Tigers will meet with the Florida Gators in NCAAF action in Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, FL, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 12:00 PM ET. After losing to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday by a score of 26-22, Missouri’s record fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in SEC competition.

