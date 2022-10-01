Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Body found on Watts Bar Lake, investigation underway
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found on Watts Bar Lake on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. After receiving two 911 calls, one that a boater was overdue and another that the boat was found afloat on Watts Bar Lake, officials responded to the area at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
wvlt.tv
THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Roane County Friday, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Eric White, 59, of Harriman, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 when he struck Zane Vickery, 30, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, at around 12:12 a.m. on Oct. 7, officials said.
wvlt.tv
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
wvlt.tv
Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student. The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before stepping foot in a classroom, Selena and Wesley Fryer beat the morning sun to work in their backyard chicken coop. The duo started Families Helping Families Homestead after noticing some families, including their own, were struggling to purchase food items like eggs. “We were in...
wvlt.tv
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
wvlt.tv
Cool start to Saturday, mild sunshine this afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We’re waking up to a generally clear sky and a cool morning. Overall, not a bad weekend, but we’ll be cooler through the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
Comments / 0