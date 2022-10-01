ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

La Salle rolls past Mohonasen

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4G7w_0iHf5hxu00

TROY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — La Salle looked to stay unbeaten in league play with a win over Mohonasen on Friday night. The Cadets rolled from the start. Adam Meyers connected on a deep bomb to Jonny Yamin to make it 35-0 La Salle at the half.

They kept the momentum rolling on their way to a 48-8 win. La Salle will look for their fourth straight win next Friday night against South Glens Falls.

