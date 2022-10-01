La Salle rolls past Mohonasen

TROY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — La Salle looked to stay unbeaten in league play with a win over Mohonasen on Friday night. The Cadets rolled from the start. Adam Meyers connected on a deep bomb to Jonny Yamin to make it 35-0 La Salle at the half.

They kept the momentum rolling on their way to a 48-8 win. La Salle will look for their fourth straight win next Friday night against South Glens Falls.

