La Salle rolls past Mohonasen
TROY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — La Salle looked to stay unbeaten in league play with a win over Mohonasen on Friday night. The Cadets rolled from the start. Adam Meyers connected on a deep bomb to Jonny Yamin to make it 35-0 La Salle at the half.
They kept the momentum rolling on their way to a 48-8 win. La Salle will look for their fourth straight win next Friday night against South Glens Falls.
