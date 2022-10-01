Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Sugar-Salem, North Fremont lead latest media polls, while Skyline falls out of first
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers and North Fremont Huskies continue to lead the 3A and 2A High School Football media polls, both rolling in undefeated seasons to this point. However, after a shutout loss to the Rigby Trojans, the Skyline Grizzlies fell from first place in the...
eastidahonews.com
Los Angeles couple find ‘paradise’ and ‘community’ in eastern Idaho with crepe business
REXBURG – Steve Hwong and his girlfriend, Jennifer Kim, were among the thousands who flocked to the Upper Valley in 2017 to see the total eclipse. They made a trip to Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons during their visit and came back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
eastidahonews.com
Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Disabled Idaho veteran requests wheelchair users be allowed to participate in full South Idaho Marathon
POCATELLO — A disabled local veteran who about a decade ago fought for wheelchair users to be able to compete in the Pocatello Marathon is once again at odds with race organizers. Pocatello resident and wheelchair user Tom McCurdy recently visited with the Idaho State Journal to voice his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
idaho.gov
Fish survey update for southeast Idaho's Blackfoot Reservoir
Ever wonder how your favorite Idaho reservoir fishery is performing? Each year, Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries biologists conduct surveys to help answer this question at many reservoirs across the state. The data collected helps us provide anglers with current fish population information and also informs our management actions by helping to evaluate if fishing regulations and stocking schedules are working as intended.
eastidahonews.com
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event
Multiple employers who are ready to hire qualified applicants will be on hand at a hiring event Oct. 5. The post Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastidahonews.com
New Pocatello walkway provides safe path for pedestrians looking to avoid Benton bridge
POCATELLO — A new paved walkway connecting South 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue along the Benton Street Bridge in Pocatello is now open. The Benton Connection Trail is 300 feet long and 10 feet wide, running parallel to Benton Street. It was funded through grants, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello.
Post Register
Jim Serr Automotive has a new name and owner
What was once Jim Serr Automotive for more than 50 years will soon have a new name — Ellsworth Automotive. The name is new to the 1970s auto shop but not to the city of Idaho Falls. Spencer Ellsworth, owner of the newly named Ellsworth Automotive, and his family...
This year’s potato harvest is going “very well”
This year's potato crop is bringing great quality according to one local grower. The post This year’s potato harvest is going “very well” appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant features an eclectic breakfast menu
POCATELLO — Some food combinations you never know you need until you try them. Case in point: the fajita-style chicken coupled with broccoli in the Santa Fe breakfast scramble from Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant — Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana. When Uncle Jim’s permanently closed earlier this year,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The post Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident appeared first on Local News 8.
17th Street to be closed Sunday
A small section of 17th Street will be closed on Sunday for repairs The post 17th Street to be closed Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance
IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
Post Register
Accident claims life of local man
FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Blad to recommend assistant's husband, one other person to fill City Council vacancies
POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council could be at full capacity come Thursday evening. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is expected to recommend the final two candidates for the Pocatello City Council during Thursday’s regular meeting at City Hall, according to the city’s posted agenda. The two candidates include Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum, both of whom will be sworn into office subject to approval from the current four council members. ...
Jessie Leigh back in court
A Chubbuck man accused of shooting his estranged wife and her boyfriend was back in court Thursday. The post Jessie Leigh back in court appeared first on Local News 8.
One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Comments / 0