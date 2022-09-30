Minnesota Crookston Men's Golf set for Ichabod Invitational in Kansas Monday and Tuesday

Bemidji, Minn. – It'll be a quick turnaround for Golden Eagle volleyball, who will head on the road for their third-straight game this Tuesday, when they make the short trek to Bemidji for a match with Bemidji State. Minnesota Crookston will look to get back on track after getting swept on the road by Augustana and No. 1 Wayne State College.

