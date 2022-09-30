ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Minnesota Crookston Men's Golf set for Ichabod Invitational in Kansas Monday and Tuesday

By University of Minnesota Crookston Athletics
goldeneaglesports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
goldeneaglesports.com

Golden Eagle Volleyball Heads East on Highway-2 for Tuesday Match with Bemidji State

Bemidji, Minn. – It'll be a quick turnaround for Golden Eagle volleyball, who will head on the road for their third-straight game this Tuesday, when they make the short trek to Bemidji for a match with Bemidji State. Minnesota Crookston will look to get back on track after getting swept on the road by Augustana and No. 1 Wayne State College.
CROOKSTON, MN
goldeneaglesports.com

University of Minnesota Crookston

GOAL by UMD Maricano, Eliana Assist by Jares, Jacqueline. Clock UMC Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UMD Score Play. 00:00 Brainerd, Kathryn at goalie for Minn.-Crookston. 01:18 Foul on Burgum, Sarah. 02:23 Shot by UMD Miller, Daisy, bottom left, saved by Brainerd, Kathryn. 03:31 Corner kick [03:31].
CROOKSTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy