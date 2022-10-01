Hoosick Falls shuts out Watervliet 44-0

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Another class C match up going down between Hoosick Falls/Tamarac and Watervliet. Friday night was full of sparks for Hoosick Falls or more specifically starting quarterback Will Sparks. In the second quarter, Sparks faked a handoff and took it himself 85 yards to the house for a touchdown, which put them up 28-0 at the half.

Then in the third quarter, Sparks showed off his playmaking ability on defense. He came up with a big interception and returned it for a touchdown, and Hoosick Falls kept their foot on the gas the rest of the way and come away with the 44-0 win.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.