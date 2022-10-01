Hoosick Falls shuts out Watervliet 44-0
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Another class C match up going down between Hoosick Falls/Tamarac and Watervliet. Friday night was full of sparks for Hoosick Falls or more specifically starting quarterback Will Sparks. In the second quarter, Sparks faked a handoff and took it himself 85 yards to the house for a touchdown, which put them up 28-0 at the half.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
Then in the third quarter, Sparks showed off his playmaking ability on defense. He came up with a big interception and returned it for a touchdown, and Hoosick Falls kept their foot on the gas the rest of the way and come away with the 44-0 win.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0