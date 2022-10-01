Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Macomb to offer grants to help residents with basic needs
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb announced on Tuesday it's launching a grant program to help residents with basic needs services. The Non-Profit Basic Needs Grant Program will provide local non-profits with funds from $1000 to $10,000, depending on quantity of applicants. The funding will go toward organizations that provide direct assistance to community members who are in need of food, clothing, or shelter.
khqa.com
Residents evacuated after pipeline fire in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple fire departments from Sangamon and Morgan counties responded to a report of an Energy Transfer natural gas pipeline fire early Monday morning. It happened just outside of Waverly in Morgan County. Law enforcement blocked off several roads just south of town. Nearby residents were...
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
khqa.com
Quincy releases holiday schedule for city services
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, October 11, for regular business hours. The City Hall Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in...
The Missouri Monster, MOMO
Louisiana, Missouri, in the summer of 1971, two little boys were playing outside. Suddenly they smelled a horrible foul smell when they looked into the woods they saw a creature, 7 foot tall, covered in dark black hair, red glowing eyes and holding a dead dog in its three-fingered claw.
khqa.com
Blessing-Rieman hosts Teddy Bear Clinic
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Children ages three to six and their favorite doll or stuffed toy were invited to the 34th annual Teddy Bear Clinic. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences hosted the event in Quincy. The theme for this year’s event was, “Bringing magical gifts of health...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
KBUR
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges
Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
khqa.com
Public invited to free party at Oktoberfest Parade
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The public is invited to party in the park at the Oktoberfest Parade. It's being touted as Quincy’s first-ever parade party hosted by Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House and the Quincy Park District to celebrate the Oktoberfest Parade and Field Show Competition. “This...
khqa.com
Disabled feline from Quincy wins top cat in international calendar contest
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A sweet kitty from Quincy that gets around thanks to a set of wheels is the first cat ever to win a spot in the Walkin’ Pets Calendar. The 8th annual calendar contest helps to raise pet mobility awareness and celebrates the incredible strength and spirit of handi-capable animals.
khqa.com
Foundation grant supplies free books to Hannibal children
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal children ages 0-5 are eligible to receive free books!. The books are made possible by the the Riedel Foundation working in connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. The Riedel Trustees awarded $8,100 in grant money to fund the initiative administered locally by...
muddyrivernews.com
Bond set at $750,000 for Quincy man found with package containing kilogram of cocaine during narcotics investigation
QUINCY — Bond has been set at $750,000 for a Quincy man who was arrested Wednesday with more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine that was discovered during a narcotics investigation. Sami J. Grullon, 25, of Quincy, made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court on Thursday...
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
6th grader at Parkway Central Middle School applies Heimlich to save classmate’s life
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Parkway School District student is being applauded for applying the Heimlich maneuver on Monday to save a classmate from choking. When no words came out from a nearby classmate at the start of the school day, this sixth-grade student’s sixth sense told him something was wrong. “I hear my friend making […]
ATF Offers $10K Reward for Kia Boyz Targeting Gun Stores
6 stolen cars have been used to smash into gun stores in as many weeks, agency says
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Hermann woman missing for one week
UPDATE: Funkhouser has been found and is safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 24-year-old Samantha Funkhouser of Hermann was last seen Monday, September 26 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. If you have information about her...
khqa.com
Cole County Sheriff's Office asked to investigate Audrain County inmate death
Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff said investigators with his department are looking into an inmate death in Audrain County. Sheriff John Wheeler said Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller contacted him, saying he wanted an outside agency to investigate. Wheeler said a preliminary investigation indicates foul play was...
wlds.com
Pike County Women Arrested in Mozier Traffic Stop on Warrants
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested two women in a traffic stop last Friday on warrants out of both Pike and Calhoun counties. A Calhoun County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Illinois Route 96 at the Mozier Junction in Mozier on Friday, September 23rd at 5:43PM.
khqa.com
Salvation Army seeks volunteer, paid bell ringers
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — With the Christmas season right around the corner, The Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring bells at red kettle locations in Quincy, Hannibal, and the surrounding area. Kettles with silent bells (unmanned) historically bring in fewer donations than kettles with bells.
wlds.com
Carlinville Man Sentenced to Four Decades in Prison For Virden Murder
A Carlinville man who stabbed a Virden man to death at his residence last year will spend the next four decades in prison. Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced today that 21 year old Dalton M.K. Obermark has been sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of 58 year old John W. Rennie. Obermark previously pled guilty to a single count of first degree murder in July.
