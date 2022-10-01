MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb announced on Tuesday it's launching a grant program to help residents with basic needs services. The Non-Profit Basic Needs Grant Program will provide local non-profits with funds from $1000 to $10,000, depending on quantity of applicants. The funding will go toward organizations that provide direct assistance to community members who are in need of food, clothing, or shelter.

MACOMB, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO