Louisiana, MO

Macomb to offer grants to help residents with basic needs

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb announced on Tuesday it's launching a grant program to help residents with basic needs services. The Non-Profit Basic Needs Grant Program will provide local non-profits with funds from $1000 to $10,000, depending on quantity of applicants. The funding will go toward organizations that provide direct assistance to community members who are in need of food, clothing, or shelter.
Residents evacuated after pipeline fire in Waverly

WAVERLY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple fire departments from Sangamon and Morgan counties responded to a report of an Energy Transfer natural gas pipeline fire early Monday morning. It happened just outside of Waverly in Morgan County. Law enforcement blocked off several roads just south of town. Nearby residents were...
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday

ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Quincy releases holiday schedule for city services

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, October 11, for regular business hours. The City Hall Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in...
Sara B

The Missouri Monster, MOMO

Louisiana, Missouri, in the summer of 1971, two little boys were playing outside. Suddenly they smelled a horrible foul smell when they looked into the woods they saw a creature, 7 foot tall, covered in dark black hair, red glowing eyes and holding a dead dog in its three-fingered claw.
Blessing-Rieman hosts Teddy Bear Clinic

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Children ages three to six and their favorite doll or stuffed toy were invited to the 34th annual Teddy Bear Clinic. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences hosted the event in Quincy. The theme for this year’s event was, “Bringing magical gifts of health...
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges

Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
Public invited to free party at Oktoberfest Parade

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The public is invited to party in the park at the Oktoberfest Parade. It's being touted as Quincy’s first-ever parade party hosted by Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House and the Quincy Park District to celebrate the Oktoberfest Parade and Field Show Competition. “This...
Disabled feline from Quincy wins top cat in international calendar contest

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A sweet kitty from Quincy that gets around thanks to a set of wheels is the first cat ever to win a spot in the Walkin’ Pets Calendar. The 8th annual calendar contest helps to raise pet mobility awareness and celebrates the incredible strength and spirit of handi-capable animals.
Foundation grant supplies free books to Hannibal children

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal children ages 0-5 are eligible to receive free books!. The books are made possible by the the Riedel Foundation working in connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. The Riedel Trustees awarded $8,100 in grant money to fund the initiative administered locally by...
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon

QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
UPDATED: Hermann woman missing for one week

UPDATE: Funkhouser has been found and is safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 24-year-old Samantha Funkhouser of Hermann was last seen Monday, September 26 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. If you have information about her...
Pike County Women Arrested in Mozier Traffic Stop on Warrants

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested two women in a traffic stop last Friday on warrants out of both Pike and Calhoun counties. A Calhoun County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Illinois Route 96 at the Mozier Junction in Mozier on Friday, September 23rd at 5:43PM.
Salvation Army seeks volunteer, paid bell ringers

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — With the Christmas season right around the corner, The Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring bells at red kettle locations in Quincy, Hannibal, and the surrounding area. Kettles with silent bells (unmanned) historically bring in fewer donations than kettles with bells.
Carlinville Man Sentenced to Four Decades in Prison For Virden Murder

A Carlinville man who stabbed a Virden man to death at his residence last year will spend the next four decades in prison. Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced today that 21 year old Dalton M.K. Obermark has been sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of 58 year old John W. Rennie. Obermark previously pled guilty to a single count of first degree murder in July.
