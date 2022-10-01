ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Taremi helps Porto beat Leverkusen 2-0 in Champions League

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Mehdi Taremi set up both goals to help Porto get its first Champions League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. The Iranian forward set up Zaidu to break the deadlock in the 69th minute and then Galeno — another substitute — to seal the result in the 87th.
UEFA
The Guardian

Which players have won the most caps against the same opposition?

“Kevin De Bruyne has played against Wales nine times throughout his international career. Has any player earned more caps against the same opposition?” asks Joran. De Bruyne may be bored of facing Joe Allen and friends, but he’s got a long way to go before he beats the record for most caps against a single country.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
David De Gea
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Diego Costa
Person
Doug Mcintyre

Comments / 0

Community Policy