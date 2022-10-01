Read full article on original website
Where To Watch, Live Stream: Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Soccer-Ajax blame summer sales for record defeat in Champions League
AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam blamed the sale of key players in the close season for their record European loss after being thumped 6-1 at home by Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Taremi helps Porto beat Leverkusen 2-0 in Champions League
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Mehdi Taremi set up both goals to help Porto get its first Champions League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. The Iranian forward set up Zaidu to break the deadlock in the 69th minute and then Galeno — another substitute — to seal the result in the 87th.
Which players have won the most caps against the same opposition?
“Kevin De Bruyne has played against Wales nine times throughout his international career. Has any player earned more caps against the same opposition?” asks Joran. De Bruyne may be bored of facing Joe Allen and friends, but he’s got a long way to go before he beats the record for most caps against a single country.
Indonesia leader says FIFA may help fix country's soccer management
JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that soccer's world governing body FIFA may help address management of the sport in Indonesia, having discussed the issue with FIFA President Gianni Infantino after a deadly stampede.
