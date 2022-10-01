Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know
AXP - Free Report) closed at $137.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RCL - Free Report) closed at $37.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had...
Zacks.com
Why Devon Energy (DVN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 3rd
CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Daqo (DQ) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PDD - Free Report) closed at $62.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Zumiez (ZUMZ)
Down nearly 50% in 2022, it’s been a harsh road for the Zacks Retail – Apparel and Shoes Industry. Further, the industry is currently ranked in the bottom 17% of all Zacks Industries. According to studies, 50% of a stock's price movement can be attributed to its group,...
Zacks.com
Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know
ETSY - Free Report) closed at $101.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 3rd
CVE - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days. NIKE, Inc. (. NKE - Free Report) is an apparels and accessories company....
Zacks.com
Why NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Is BP (BP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
D - Free Report) closed at $71.50, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 13.13% over...
Zacks.com
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SWAV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $278.96, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the medical device...
Zacks.com
Will Suncor Energy (SU) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
SU - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This energy company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 18.93%.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Chevron (CVX)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Zacks.com
BWA vs. GNTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
BWA - Free Report) and Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
Down 11.1% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Evergy (EVRG)
EVRG - Free Report) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 11.1% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Zacks.com
Is Euroseas (ESEA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Comments / 0