ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Football Scores from across the Four States

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XN1d2_0iHf50I200

Missouri Scores:

Joplin 42 Republic 28

Carthage 49 Ozark 7

Webb City 49 Willard 28

Lamar 54 Mcdonald County 14

Carl Junction 8 Nixa 56

Mount Vernon 42 Springfield Catholic 7

Neosho 50 Branson 31

Nevada 62 Cassville 7

Monett 28 East Newton 14

Seneca 63 Reeds Spring 49

Aurora 21 Marshfield 55

Diamond 33 Forsyth 43

Sarcoxie 56 Miller 14

Pierce City 21 Marionville 62

Jasper 50 Greenfield 22

Liberal 14 Lockwood 51

College Heights 46 Norborne 52

Kansas Scores:

Frontenac 35 Columbus 8

St. Mary’s Colgan 48 Northeast 0

Galena 52 Baxter Springs 14

Pittsburg 20 Paola 14

Girard 41 Prairie View 8

Parsons 55 Riverton 7

Labette County 19 Fort Scott 8

Chanute 34 Independence 10

Coffeyville 6 Wamego 34

Oklahoma Scores:

Quapaw 36 Commerce 13

Grove 63 Claremore 28

Miami 19 Mclain S&T 18

Afton 7 Wyandotte 0

Fairland 43 Hulbert 14

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Webb City Gets the win over Willard!

In the first quarter, QB Landon Johnson takes the snap and he will get into the end zone, Cardinals lead 7-0. Willard QB Russell Roughton is going to be brought down by AJ Bash and Lucas Ott. Aidan Alberty for Webb City will find the end zone, and they lead 14-0. This time, Breckin Galardo […]
WILLARD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
State
Oklahoma State
KSNT News

Area high schools put on marching band exhibition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hummer Sports Complex was filled with music Wednesday evening for the Annual Shawnee County Marching Band Exhibition. Area high schools were given an opportunity to showcase their musical talents during the exhibition. The high school bands in the exhibition include, Hayden Highland Park Shawnee Heights Topeka High Seaman Washburn Rural Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ne Springfield#Diamonds#Mount Vernon#American Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Missouri Scores#Forsyth#Miller#Lockwood#Kansas Scores#Galena#Riverton 7 Labette County#Coffeyville#Oklahoma Scores#Fairland#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

Galena pulls through to defeat Columbus

Galena were at home tonight where they faced the Columbus Titans. The Bulldogs get a big win over Columbus 36-22. Galena will be travel to Baxter Springs to play the Lions, September 30th at 7:00 pm. The Titans are at home next week to host Frontenac next Friday, September 30th at 7:00 pm.
GALENA, KS
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy