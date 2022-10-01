ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, PA

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Parkland girls tennis takes home EPC championship

The Parkland girls tennis team earned the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference tournament title on Thursday on its home courts. The Trojans, who also won the regular season conference title, finished in first place in two singles brackets and all three doubles brackets. Leah Zolotareva earned the title at No. 2 singles...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
City
Palmer Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lawrenceville, PA
Ashland, PA
Sports
City
Ashland, PA
Times News

Panther Valley honors bus driver who evacuated students

In nearly four decades driving a school bus for Panther Valley, Bob Piscelli has always safely delivered his students to school. But one morning last month, Piscelli had to stop and evacuate the students from his bus when it started filling with smoke from a mechanical problem. Piscelli’s quick thinking...
LANSFORD, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley historical headlines: N.J.’s William Penn Highway, precursor to Route 57, opens

A paved precursor to modern-day Route 57 across Warren County was officially opened with fanfare 100 years ago this week. News of a New Jersey portion of the William Penn Highway — an auto route from Pittsburgh to New York City — was big enough that Easton merchants took out a two-page ad in the Easton Express to congratulate Warren residents. The Express gave the opening a banner front-page headline (seen above), along with the World Series, on Oct. 4, 1922.
EASTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 29th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , father, brother, pop-pop, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 84 years of age. Born Wednesday, August 17, 1938 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania the son of the late Wilmer, and Jane (Davis) George. Karl was also predeceased by his beloved wife,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 1st, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 79, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, September 29th, at Lehigh Valley Health Network Schuylkill-East, Pottsville. Allen was born in Orwigsburg on January 15, 1943, a son of the late Doris C. (Reed) and Warren H. Noll. He was the widower of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58

Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born June 23, 1964 in Williamsport he was the son of Joseph A. and Ann (Cassidy) Prato of Williamsport. Joey was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He earned his Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Football Team#American Football
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A new business is moving into the Forks Diner site. And it’s a familiar name.

The owners of a Nazareth auto-repair shop have bought the site of the former Forks Diner and plan to use it to open a second shop. Partners Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra purchased the property at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000, according to Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, which arranged more than $1 million in funding for both the acquisition of the property and the work to convert the 5,000-square-foot space into a 6-bay auto repair shop.
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Man steals more than $34,000 from games of skill machines

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police are still looking for an unidentified man who stole more than $34,000 from games of skill machines from Nittany Minit Mart on E. Third Street. State police at Montoursville say the man was at the store shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 16 when he used two keys to gain access to the machine. Police believe two unknown accomplices helped the man gain access. The man is described as having a Hispanic/Latino accent. State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-368-5700.
WFMZ-TV Online

Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
LEHIGHTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy