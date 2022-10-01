Read full article on original website
Moravian Academy girls tennis sweeps way to Colonial League title
The Moravian Academy girls tennis team followed up its regular season Colonial League championship with a tournament title. The Lions swept each bracket of the tournament on Thursday at Saucon Valley to finish first in the team standings with 20 points. Francesca Bartolacci won the championship at No. 1 singles,...
Parkland girls tennis takes home EPC championship
The Parkland girls tennis team earned the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference tournament title on Thursday on its home courts. The Trojans, who also won the regular season conference title, finished in first place in two singles brackets and all three doubles brackets. Leah Zolotareva earned the title at No. 2 singles...
The girls volleyball rankings experience a slight shuffle
Northampton’s sweep of Emmaus and Allentown Central Catholic’s five-set triumph vs. the Konkrete Kids sent ripples through the girls volleyball rankings. Here are the latest Top 10 and Player of the Week.
East Hills 8th-grader bowls first 300 game, 700 series
The first two weeks of the season weren’t what 13-year-old Owen Fink had in mind. His hope was to bump his average from last year’s 175 to 190. He needed a shot in the arm to rejuvenate his game. Refocused, he executed his plan perfectly. The Bethlehem resident...
Golfer killed by falling tree limb at Berks County course, reports say
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Times News
Panther Valley honors bus driver who evacuated students
In nearly four decades driving a school bus for Panther Valley, Bob Piscelli has always safely delivered his students to school. But one morning last month, Piscelli had to stop and evacuate the students from his bus when it started filling with smoke from a mechanical problem. Piscelli’s quick thinking...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: N.J.’s William Penn Highway, precursor to Route 57, opens
A paved precursor to modern-day Route 57 across Warren County was officially opened with fanfare 100 years ago this week. News of a New Jersey portion of the William Penn Highway — an auto route from Pittsburgh to New York City — was big enough that Easton merchants took out a two-page ad in the Easton Express to congratulate Warren residents. The Express gave the opening a banner front-page headline (seen above), along with the World Series, on Oct. 4, 1922.
Lehigh Valley marching bands are duly noted in annual festival (PHOTOS)
Misty weather and threatening clouds did not wash out the fun and talent on display at a regional marching band festival Saturday night. Ten high school marching bands and two college marching bands participated in the 44th annual Festival of Marching Bands in Bangor. The event was sponsored by the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 29th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , father, brother, pop-pop, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 84 years of age. Born Wednesday, August 17, 1938 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania the son of the late Wilmer, and Jane (Davis) George. Karl was also predeceased by his beloved wife,...
Lehigh Valley weather: Ian’s remnants mean a gusty, showery Sunday. How long will they linger?
Ian has weakened from the deadly, destructive hurricane force that killed dozens of people and knocked out power for millions from the Caribbean to the Carolinas. It is expected to dump rain Sunday in Virginia and West Virginia, and its remaining winds could have lingering impacts on the Jersey Shore.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 1st, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 79, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, September 29th, at Lehigh Valley Health Network Schuylkill-East, Pottsville. Allen was born in Orwigsburg on January 15, 1943, a son of the late Doris C. (Reed) and Warren H. Noll. He was the widower of...
webbweekly.com
Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58
Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born June 23, 1964 in Williamsport he was the son of Joseph A. and Ann (Cassidy) Prato of Williamsport. Joey was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He earned his Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 9/8/22-9/22/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
A new business is moving into the Forks Diner site. And it’s a familiar name.
The owners of a Nazareth auto-repair shop have bought the site of the former Forks Diner and plan to use it to open a second shop. Partners Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra purchased the property at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000, according to Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, which arranged more than $1 million in funding for both the acquisition of the property and the work to convert the 5,000-square-foot space into a 6-bay auto repair shop.
Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
Man steals more than $34,000 from games of skill machines
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police are still looking for an unidentified man who stole more than $34,000 from games of skill machines from Nittany Minit Mart on E. Third Street. State police at Montoursville say the man was at the store shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 16 when he used two keys to gain access to the machine. Police believe two unknown accomplices helped the man gain access. The man is described as having a Hispanic/Latino accent. State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-368-5700.
New future for Boyd Theater in Bethlehem gets underway with rainy groundbreaking
Despite the showers muddying the construction site on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, nothing could rain on the city’s parade as it broke ground on the Boyd Theater’s redevelopment Tuesday afternoon under a crowded white tent. The groundbreaking signaled the commencement of a major update to Bethlehem —...
WFMZ-TV Online
Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
