Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish

KNOE TV8
ULM preps for homecoming game against Coastal Carolina
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks had not much of a choice to host one of the best teams in the conference for homecoming due to only having one home game in October. Coastal Carolina marches into Malone stadium this weekend with a 27-3 record in their last 30 games.
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
BKFC sends shockwaves throughout Monroe
Northeast Louisiana came down with a case of bare-knuckle fighting fever last Saturday. The afflicted crammed their way into Fant-Ewing Coliseum to find their cure, but nobody realized how strong of a dose they were set to receive. Louisiana’s first legal bare-knuckle fight in over 100 years came courtesy of...
KNOE TV8
Carroll wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Carroll captures the Little Caesars Team of the Week after stunning the defending 3A State Champion Sterlington Panthers, 34-20. The Bulldogs are an undefeated 3-0 on the season and face off against Bastrop Friday for their homecoming game.
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022. According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign. […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe FD preps for city-wide fire drill
Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) introduces bill to prevent presidents from imposing bans on oil and gas leases. “We produce it cleaner and safer and with better standards here in the US than anyplace else in the world,” Westerman told KNOE. Granberry Counseling Center celebrates 25 years. Updated: 12 hours...
KNOE TV8
Granberry Counciling Centers celebrate 25 years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Granberry Counseling Center today with a group of over 30 people. According to Director Dr. Kathy Eichelberger, there have been over 127,000 appointments equaling over 30,000 people seen by counselors through the center since March 2000.
Natchitoches Times
SIS. VIRGIE L. JOHNSON
There will be a memorial service for Sis. Virgie L. Johnson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Church St., Natchitoches.
wbrz.com
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston aldermen to consider utility-rate increase
Sometimes they’re hard. There are hard decisions the Ruston Board of Aldermen will be making next month after introducing an ordinance during Monday night’s monthly meeting — a meeting that took approximately 10 minutes at City Hall. At stake is utility prices for city of Ruston consumers,...
KNOE TV8
NELA October list of fall festivities
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you wanting to get into the Halloween spirit or are maybe you just are looking for some fun fall festivities?. Here is a list of NELA fall festivities happening in the month of October NELA this year, 2022. If you know of an event happening that is not listed here, email the newsroom at news@knoe.com with information about what the event is, where it’s at, when it is, and any other pertinent information!
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. Robert Lewis Walker II, 16, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Monroe Police Department searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Desiard Street shortly after 7:30 PM on October 3, 2022 for a reported hit-and-run. An investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized bike when a white SUV struck him on Desiard Street. The crash resulted in the death of […]
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
KNOE TV8
St. Francis to start internal medicine residency program
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students studying internal medicine will soon be able to complete their residency at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. The medical center has partnered with VCOM to create an internal medicine residency program on the seventh floor. Students can apply for the program this fall and the first class will begin in July of 2023. The internship is a three-year program with only 15 residents per class. The CEO of St. Francis Medical Center, Dr. Thomas Gullatt, said this will address the need for more physicians in Northeast Louisiana.
thegramblinite.com
2269 Martin L King Jr. Ave
Candy Company Mural Ribbon-Cutting to take place on Thursday, October 13th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the City of Monroe will host the Candy Company Mural Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Revival Design located at 300 Walnut Street in Monroe, La. The event will begin at 5 PM.
SIMPLY DELISH: Customers lining up at this new Mississippi Po Boy shop
Sometimes a one-page menu is all that’s needed to find something to satisfy a hungry stomach, and that’s all you’ll find at a new Po Boy restaurant on the Natchez bluff. “There’s really nothing else like it around here,” said Tom Graning, one of many in the Graning family who all run Wardo’s New Orleans-style Po Boys at 309 N. Broadway St.
KNOE TV8
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit continues streak of arrests
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit has made yet another arrest of a convicted sex offender. On Sept. 29, 2022, CPSO began an investigation into convicted sex offender, Roosevelt Cummings, 36, of Jonesville, La., for not registering as a sex offender, as required by law.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Juvenile stabbed in altercation
A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.
KNOE TV8
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022. It happened in the 2000 block of Forsythe Ave. in Monroe. First responders arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. Deputy Chief David Anthony said four businesses are located inside...
