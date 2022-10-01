ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene High already focused on the next game

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles struggled moving the ball against Tascosa, and they couldn’t stop the Tascosa Rebels rushing attack and fell 36-14. The Rebels size on the offensive and defensive lines ended up being too much for the undersized Eagles. Fullen says that...
ABILENE, TX
One loss in district doesn’t spell the end for Abilene High

The Abilene High Eagles struggled in their second district game of the 2022 season and lost 36-14 to Tascosa. The Rebels and their option offense ran past Abilene High to the tune of 398 yards on the ground and 36 points. On the side of the field, Abilene High couldn’t...
ABILENE, TX
Cooper is jumpting right into the mix in the opener of their new district

The Cooper Cougars are coming off their open week and are headed into District 2-5A Division II play. It’s a new district for the Cougars with schools from Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls. They aren’t wasting any time getting into the meat of the competition either. Preseason district...
AMARILLO, TX
ACU’s Jermiah Dobbins is the WAC Offensive Player of the Week

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced the weekly list of football award winners on Monday morning, with Abilene Christian running back Jermiah Dobbins picking up the first honor of his career. A sophomore from Lubbock, Dobbins was named as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week after helping lead ACU to a 26-10 victory over Utah Tech last Saturday.
ABILENE, TX
BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 6

Friday night was a crazy week for Texas High School Football, most teams had the night off but for those who did play it was mainly district games. So without further a do, here’s your BCH Sports Week Six Top Five Plays of the Week. Starting with number five,...
ABILENE, TX
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
Another Day, Another Shooter Threat In Amarillo. Suspect Arrested.

Things are getting a bit out of control. Can I just say that out loud? Oh wait, I just did. I'm so tired of hearing about guns on campuses of schools, bomb threats at businesses, etc. Yet it just continues to happen and incite panic and fear among everyone in the place it happens. When is enough, enough?
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday

WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
WINTERS, TX
Crime Reports: Drunk woman arrested after calling Abilene police to report body in trash can

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1800 block of Portland AvenueA victim reported an unknown suspect threatened to shoot him. […]
ABILENE, TX

