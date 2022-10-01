Read full article on original website
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 4th
Our weather pattern continues to show a very seasonal trend for the area and that means those afternoon highs will be in the 80’s and night time lows dropping near 60 degrees for the forecast period. For the rest of your Tuesday, look for sunny skies and a high getting up to near 88 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the south. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5 mph and light.
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Week 6
Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Abilene High vs Amarillo Tascosa, it’s the Eagles defense with a hit first before the mash pit rushes in and the ball gets knock loose. Andres Abril picks up the fumble and he’s headed the other...
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
BHS Homecoming Queen, King nominees, rest of court announced
Brownwood High School’s 2002 Homecoming game will take place a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 as the Lions host Big Spring in the District 2-3A Division I opener. The Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned at halftime. This year’s Queen nominees are Kennedi Johnson, Bailey Burkett, Chloe Adamez,...
Lee & Co.
If you’re causally strolling downtown, stop in and experience LEE & Co. DTWN Market at 401 Pine Street. The shop displays many one-of-a-kind finds in only 400 square feet of space. It’s “the little store with much, much more!” Pillows. Coffee. Flour. Snacks. Marshmallow roasting rods. Scented laundry detergent. Italian soaps. Charcuterie boards.
Abilene High already focused on the next game
Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles struggled moving the ball against Tascosa, and they couldn’t stop the Tascosa Rebels rushing attack and fell 36-14. The Rebels size on the offensive and defensive lines ended up being too much for the undersized Eagles. Fullen says that...
WARNING: Disturbing Content – Horse Shot & Killed in Brown County
BROWNWOOD – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360. Editors note: The photo in this article is an archive photo and not a picture of the horse that was shot…
An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.
The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
One loss in district doesn’t spell the end for Abilene High
The Abilene High Eagles struggled in their second district game of the 2022 season and lost 36-14 to Tascosa. The Rebels and their option offense ran past Abilene High to the tune of 398 yards on the ground and 36 points. On the side of the field, Abilene High couldn’t...
BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 6
Friday night was a crazy week for Texas High School Football, most teams had the night off but for those who did play it was mainly district games. So without further a do, here’s your BCH Sports Week Six Top Five Plays of the Week. Starting with number five,...
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
Abilene Woman Arrested for Trick or Treating at 4:00 in the Morning
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Boy, do I miss trick or treating. The fact that I could put on a costume, grab a bag or bucket, and go from door-to-door asking for candy and it’s totally acceptable is awesome. However, there are...
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
BISD Employee Spotlight for October
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jennifer Angel (photo left). Ms. Angel is a Special Education teacher at Coggin Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Ms. Angel has been with Brownwood ISD since 2020.
Report: Horse shot, killed while grazing in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after a horse was shot and killed while grazing in Brown County earlier this week. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the horse was shot several times while it was grazing in a pasture off County Road 160 near County Road 192 the late evening hours […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
9 Fast Food Places Abilene Desperately Needs To Get It’s Grub On
Fast food is something I like to think I know something about. No, I've never worked in the food industry but I certainly have had my share of fast food. It's not that I don't enjoy a home-cooked meal, but in this day and age, you certainly don't always have time. Fast food restaurants are moving to more nutritious and elaborate food choices all on the go. Plus, with the lack of time comes the convenience of just pulling in the drive-through and taking care of the whole family.
Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin to be laid to rest in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin, who died from sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored in Abilene on October 4. Before his career with the Austin Police Department, Officer Martin served 20 years in the United States Air Force, many of those years at Dyess Air Force […]
Lawn man dies in two-vehicle crash
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A 75-year-old Lawn man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening just half a mile north of Lawn. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Juan Lucio Torres, 75, of Lawn, was stopped in the inside southbound lane of US Hwy 84 without lights activated on his pickup truck. The report says Brittany Amber Esquivel of Pflugerville was traveling south on Hwy 84 on the inside lane approaching Torres' truck. Esquivel did not see the truck and hit it from behind.
Kamyn Hale Crowned 2022 Miss Coleman County
The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held this evening at the Coleman County Courthouse. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. Congratulations to all, as they were a beautiful group of young ladies who made their family and friends proud! The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. (More pictures will be published at a later time in a separate photo album.)
